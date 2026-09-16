France Extends Support Amid Soaring Fuel Prices
French Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu has requested ministers to extend targeted support for sectors affected by rising fuel prices due to the Iran conflict, aiming to sustain economic activity, jobs, and growth while providing businesses with visibility until the year's end.
French Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu has directed his ministers to continue offering targeted support to sectors severely impacted by the escalating fuel prices resulting from the Iran conflict.
This initiative seeks to preserve economic activity, protect jobs, and ensure growth amid the financial strain experienced by businesses.
By providing this support, the government aims to offer companies predictability and security until the close of the current year, according to a statement from Lecornu's office on Wednesday.