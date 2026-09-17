Delayed Dialogues: US-Mexico Trade Talks Rescheduled

The trade talks between the United States and Mexico have been postponed by a week. Originally scheduled for earlier dates, they will now occur on September 28-29. The Wall Street Journal reported the change citing people familiar with the matter. Reuters hasn't verified this information independently.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-09-2026 02:16 IST | Created: 17-09-2026 02:16 IST
Delayed Dialogues: US-Mexico Trade Talks Rescheduled
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The trade talks between the United States and Mexico have been rescheduled, according to a report by the Wall Street Journal. Initially set for an earlier date, the negotiations are now slated for September 28-29, with the change citing sources familiar with the plans.

While the Wall Street Journal has provided this update, Reuters has not managed to independently confirm the authenticity of the reports. The delay adds a layer of complexity to ongoing international discussions.

This development marks an important point in the economic dialogue between the two neighboring nations, impacting various sectors reliant on their trade agreements.

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