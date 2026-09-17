House Passes Sanction Bill to Pressure Russia Amid Ukraine War
The U.S. House of Representatives approved the 'Lindsey O. Graham Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act of 2026' to intensify economic pressure on Russia. Passed by 262 to 159, the bill, honoring the late Senator Graham, also grants President Trump authority to impose tariffs on other nations to lessen their reliance on Russian resources.
The U.S. House of Representatives has approved a landmark sanctions and tariff bill aimed at ramping up economic pressure on Russia following its invasion of Ukraine. Named the 'Lindsey O. Graham Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act of 2026,' the legislation now awaits President Donald Trump's signature, nearly 1-1/2 years after its introduction by the late Senator Graham.
Despite facing resistance from House Democrats concerned about the expansion of Trump's tariff powers, the bill passed with a 262 to 159 vote, with bipartisan backing. The legislation targets Russia's energy and defense sectors and includes provisions to apply tariffs on other countries like China and India to curb their dependence on Russian energy resources.
The act was also supported by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, who engaged with lawmakers to emphasize its importance. Advocates believe the bill sends a strong message of backing to Ukraine and may influence geopolitical dynamics, potentially bringing Russian President Vladimir Putin to the negotiating table.
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