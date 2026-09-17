DFC's Global Investment Surge: Strengthening Allies and Securing U.S. Interests

The U.S. International Development Finance Corp has pledged more than $8 billion in investments across Ukraine, Jordan, and Africa, aiming to bolster trade with key allies.

This move, revealed on Wednesday, comes as the DFC's board approved initiatives meant to reinforce essential services in partner nations and prioritize American export growth.

These efforts include major investments in energy, technology, and digital infrastructure to combat China's global reach and strengthen supply chains vital to U.S. interests.