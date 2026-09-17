Unprecedented Setback: Manchester United's Dramatic Loss After a Two-Goal Lead

Manchester United fans faced disappointment as their team lost 3-2 to Brighton at Old Trafford in a League Cup match after leading by two goals. This marked the first such defeat since 1976. Brighton advanced, while Manchester United grappled with their recent struggles, including a controversial loss to Manchester City.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-09-2026 04:09 IST | Created: 17-09-2026 04:09 IST
Unprecedented Setback: Manchester United's Dramatic Loss After a Two-Goal Lead
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Manchester United fans were left in disbelief as their team suffered a 3-2 defeat to Brighton & Hove Albion at Old Trafford, despite leading by two goals at the League Cup third round. This was the first such loss at home since 1976, when Tottenham Hotspur achieved a similar victory.

With this victory, Brighton moved to the last 16, compounding Manchester United's woes following a controversial 1-0 defeat to Manchester City. United currently stands 13th in the league, having secured only one win in their last four games.

Michael Carrick, the Manchester United manager, expressed accountability for the team's decline in performance after halftime. United's recent domestic cup losses reflect their ongoing challenges, with this season mirroring past struggles not seen since the 1981-82 period.

TRENDING

1
Nissan's Hybrid Investment: A Boost for UK's Auto Industry

Nissan's Hybrid Investment: A Boost for UK's Auto Industry

Global
2
New Horizons in Trade: New Zealand-India Agreement Finalized

New Horizons in Trade: New Zealand-India Agreement Finalized

Global
3
MoonPay X Games: Revolutionizing Action Sports with Winter League Debut

MoonPay X Games: Revolutionizing Action Sports with Winter League Debut

Global
4
Intercepting Danger: Saudi Air Defences Protect Holy Mecca

Intercepting Danger: Saudi Air Defences Protect Holy Mecca

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Morning or Evening Workouts? Study Says No Clear Winner for Women With Obesity

What Student Clicks Reveal and How AI Can Keep Those Records Local?

AI Won’t Erase Every Job, but It Will Redraw the Labour Market

Before Hospitals Hit a Bottleneck, Digital Twins Could Help Them See It Coming

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026