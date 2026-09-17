Unprecedented Setback: Manchester United's Dramatic Loss After a Two-Goal Lead

Manchester United fans were left in disbelief as their team suffered a 3-2 defeat to Brighton & Hove Albion at Old Trafford, despite leading by two goals at the League Cup third round. This was the first such loss at home since 1976, when Tottenham Hotspur achieved a similar victory.

With this victory, Brighton moved to the last 16, compounding Manchester United's woes following a controversial 1-0 defeat to Manchester City. United currently stands 13th in the league, having secured only one win in their last four games.

Michael Carrick, the Manchester United manager, expressed accountability for the team's decline in performance after halftime. United's recent domestic cup losses reflect their ongoing challenges, with this season mirroring past struggles not seen since the 1981-82 period.