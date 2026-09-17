Behind Closed Doors: U.S. Officials and Houthis Engage in Secret Talks in Oman

In a significant yet confidential diplomatic engagement, U.S. officials reportedly met with representatives of Yemen's Houthi militia in Oman over the weekend, according to five anonymous sources familiar with the situation. This meeting comes on the heels of the Houthis' seizure of a critical stretch of the Red Sea coast, overpowering Saudi-backed forces.

While the Trump administration had labeled the Houthis a 'foreign terrorist organization' in March 2025, negotiations have continued, culminating in a ceasefire last year. President Donald Trump recently revealed that the Houthis requested U.S. non-involvement in the Yemen conflict, while Vice President JD Vance acknowledged ongoing direct communication with the group.

The source disclosed that Houthi representatives assured U.S. officials of their commitment to the ceasefire and pledged not to target American or Israeli vessels. The meeting, attended by senior officials under U.S. sanctions, underscores the complexity of U.S.-Houthi relations and reflects broader Middle Eastern geopolitical dynamics.