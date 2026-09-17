US and Houthis Hold Secret Talks Amidst Rising Tensions on Red Sea Coast

US officials secretly met with Yemen's Iran-backed Houthis in Oman amid escalating Red Sea tensions. The closed-door meeting followed the Houthis' surprise assault on Saudi-backed forces. Talks signal ongoing US efforts to stabilize the region despite earlier terrorism designations and recent renewed clashes over Red Sea dominance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-09-2026 04:42 IST | Created: 17-09-2026 04:42 IST
US and Houthis Hold Secret Talks Amidst Rising Tensions on Red Sea Coast
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

US officials held clandestine discussions with Yemen's Houthi movement in Oman, informed sources disclosed. The meetings came shortly after the Houthis seized a critical part of the Red Sea coastline, defeating Saudi-affiliated troops. Facilitated by Oman's mediatory role, the talks took place at the US Embassy in Muscat, though kept from public knowledge.

Under President Trump's administration, the Houthis were designated a 'foreign terrorist organization,' complicating US-Houthi interactions. Nonetheless, despite sanctions, the two parties reached a ceasefire agreement last year targeting Red Sea maritime security. Trump's recent comments indicated Houthi appeals to remove US involvement from the Yemeni conflict, further underlining this complex interaction.

Sources revealed the Houthis reassured US representatives of their non-aggression stance towards American and Israeli vessels, maintaining their commitment to the 2025 ceasefire. An official Yemeni source added that only Saudi-related ships remain under threat. Present at the talks was senior Houthi official Mohammad Abdulsalam, suggesting the potential for diplomatic progress.

TRENDING

1
Nissan's Hybrid Investment: A Boost for UK's Auto Industry

Nissan's Hybrid Investment: A Boost for UK's Auto Industry

Global
2
New Horizons in Trade: New Zealand-India Agreement Finalized

New Horizons in Trade: New Zealand-India Agreement Finalized

Global
3
MoonPay X Games: Revolutionizing Action Sports with Winter League Debut

MoonPay X Games: Revolutionizing Action Sports with Winter League Debut

Global
4
Intercepting Danger: Saudi Air Defences Protect Holy Mecca

Intercepting Danger: Saudi Air Defences Protect Holy Mecca

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Morning or Evening Workouts? Study Says No Clear Winner for Women With Obesity

What Student Clicks Reveal and How AI Can Keep Those Records Local?

AI Won’t Erase Every Job, but It Will Redraw the Labour Market

Before Hospitals Hit a Bottleneck, Digital Twins Could Help Them See It Coming

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026