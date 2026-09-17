US and Houthis Hold Secret Talks Amidst Rising Tensions on Red Sea Coast

US officials held clandestine discussions with Yemen's Houthi movement in Oman, informed sources disclosed. The meetings came shortly after the Houthis seized a critical part of the Red Sea coastline, defeating Saudi-affiliated troops. Facilitated by Oman's mediatory role, the talks took place at the US Embassy in Muscat, though kept from public knowledge.

Under President Trump's administration, the Houthis were designated a 'foreign terrorist organization,' complicating US-Houthi interactions. Nonetheless, despite sanctions, the two parties reached a ceasefire agreement last year targeting Red Sea maritime security. Trump's recent comments indicated Houthi appeals to remove US involvement from the Yemeni conflict, further underlining this complex interaction.

Sources revealed the Houthis reassured US representatives of their non-aggression stance towards American and Israeli vessels, maintaining their commitment to the 2025 ceasefire. An official Yemeni source added that only Saudi-related ships remain under threat. Present at the talks was senior Houthi official Mohammad Abdulsalam, suggesting the potential for diplomatic progress.