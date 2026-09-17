Tide of Conflict: Yemenis Escape Red Sea Warfare
In the escalation of Middle East tensions, Yemenis are fleeing by boat amid conflict involving Iran-backed Houthis and Saudi-backed forces. The fighting has led to significant displacement and threatens global oil supplies. U.S. President Trump expressed hope for an end to the war as global energy prices soar.
Yemenis are fleeing by boat across the perilous Red Sea, seeking refuge from the ongoing conflict between Iran-backed Houthi fighters and Saudi-backed forces. This regional warfare is increasingly threatening global oil supplies.
The International Organization for Migration reported over 100,000 Yemenis displaced by the conflict, exacerbated by Saudi airstrikes and Houthi missile attacks. With crucial infrastructure like Saudi Arabia's East-West Pipeline shut down, the crisis disrupts vital oil routes.
Meanwhile, U.S. President Donald Trump remains hopeful for peace but has withheld military backing for Saudi forces, as negotiations with Iran remain stalled. Oil prices continue to rise, placing further strain on global energy markets.
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