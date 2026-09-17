Susie Wiles Triumphs Over Cancer

White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles revealed in a social media post that she has overcome cancer. President Donald Trump had previously announced her early-stage breast cancer diagnosis in March. Wiles, being the first woman in her role, has now successfully completed her treatment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-09-2026 00:08 IST | Created: 17-09-2026 00:08 IST
Susie Wiles Triumphs Over Cancer

White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles announced on Wednesday through social media that she is now cancer-free. Her declaration comes after battling early-stage breast cancer, a diagnosis publicly shared by President Donald Trump in March.

Wiles' achievement is significant, especially as she serves as the first woman to ever hold the position of White House Chief of Staff. Her victory against cancer is celebrated both in the political and wider community.

The news has brought relief and congratulations from colleagues and the public, highlighting the personal battles faced by public figures while serving in demanding roles. Wiles' experience brings awareness to breast cancer and the importance of early detection.

TRENDING

1
Nissan's Hybrid Investment: A Boost for UK's Auto Industry

Nissan's Hybrid Investment: A Boost for UK's Auto Industry

Global
2
New Horizons in Trade: New Zealand-India Agreement Finalized

New Horizons in Trade: New Zealand-India Agreement Finalized

Global
3
MoonPay X Games: Revolutionizing Action Sports with Winter League Debut

MoonPay X Games: Revolutionizing Action Sports with Winter League Debut

Global
4
Intercepting Danger: Saudi Air Defences Protect Holy Mecca

Intercepting Danger: Saudi Air Defences Protect Holy Mecca

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Morning or Evening Workouts? Study Says No Clear Winner for Women With Obesity

What Student Clicks Reveal and How AI Can Keep Those Records Local?

AI Won’t Erase Every Job, but It Will Redraw the Labour Market

Before Hospitals Hit a Bottleneck, Digital Twins Could Help Them See It Coming

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026