"Politics of lies, deceit and corruption": Dilip Ghosh tears into INDIA bloc over march to EC

West Bengal minister Dilip Ghosh took a sharp dig at the opposition INDIA bloc over its proposed march to the Nirvachan Sadan (Election Commission headquarters, stating that the public does not want the opposition's politics of "lies, deceit, and corruption." Ghosh drew a parallel between the opposition alliance and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), remarking that both were formed on similar lines but are losing their political relevance over time.

"The 'INDIA' bloc: some people drift away from it. The Aam Aadmi Party was formed in a similar fashion, yet its relevance is gradually fading. The public does not desire the kind of politics the opposition has been practising, characterized by lies, deceit, corruption, and the creation of an atmosphere of fear. People want development, peace, and national progress," Ghosh told reporters. Highlighting the public's confidence in Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Ghosh said citizens are experiencing positive transformation under the current government.

“Today, under the leadership of PM Modi, every individual in the country feels a tangible change in their life. That is why the people stand with PM Modi and his leadership. As for the opposition, they will continue with their usual antics, but there is no real change in the overall political landscape," Ghosh added. Opposition leaders and MPs are set to march towards Nirvachan Sadan, the headquarters of the Election Commission of India (ECI), in the national capital on Tuesday morning, as part of their ongoing protest over alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process and their demand for the sacking of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar.

The march comes amid the Opposition's sustained campaign against alleged discrepancies in electoral rolls and its demand for greater transparency from the poll panel. Leaders of several INDIA bloc parties are expected to participate in the march and raise their concerns before the Election Commission (EC).

The protest is part of a broader "Save Democracy" campaign announced by the Opposition, under which its leaders have been holding demonstrations and public programmes against the EC. The march to Nirvachan Sadan is expected to further intensify the political confrontation between the Opposition and the poll panel over electoral roll-related issues.

Congress MP Jairam Ramesh said MPs of all Opposition parties would march peacefully from Parliament House to the Election Commission at 11 AM, with MPs asked to assemble at Makar Dwar at 10.30 AM. "Till October 8, all INDIA alliance parties will organise pad-yatras at the district level. There will be demonstrations; there will be meetings," he said. Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjay Singh said his party would not join the march. "As for tomorrow's protest, it is being organised by the INDIA alliance, and the Aam Aadmi Party is not part of it. However, we are fighting this battle in our own way," he said.

Taking to X, Gandhi said, "It is now established beyond doubt that Gyanesh Kumar changed Form 6 illegally and unilaterally. This is just one more proof of him abusing his position to help the BJP. He and everyone else involved in this criminal assault on our democracy will be held accountable." He shared a picture of an earlier ECI press release to support his allegation. Addressing a press conference, Venugopal announced a nationwide "Vote Bachao, Desh Bachao" campaign from October 10.

"Rahul Gandhi ji, Honourable LOP, has also given clear directions to our leaders that this agitation is not going to end tomorrow or the day after tomorrow. This will be a continuous, aggressive campaign till Gyanesh Kumar is removed and the system has to be corrected," he added. Criticising the poll body, Venugopal said, "You know the Election Commission has become the 'Cheating Commission of India'. After this much observation from the Supreme Court and the opposition parties, and two Commissioners' remarks also, he is misleading the people." (ANI)