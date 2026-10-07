Rajya Sabha polls: 12 candidates file nominations for 10 seats in Uttar Pradesh

A total of 12 candidates have so far filed their nominations for the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections in Uttar Pradesh, including eight candidates from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), two from the Samajwadi Party (SP) and two Independents.

ANI | Updated: 07-10-2026 08:16 IST | Created: 07-10-2026 08:16 IST
Rajya Sabha polls: 12 candidates file nominations for 10 seats in Uttar Pradesh
Representative Image (Photo X/ECI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Twelve candidates have filed their nomination papers for the biennial elections to 10 Rajya Sabha seats from Uttar Pradesh, according to data released by the Office of the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), Uttar Pradesh. Of the 12 nominations filed so far, nine were submitted on October 6, the last date for filing nominations, while three nominations had been filed earlier.

Of the nine candidates who filed their nominations on October 6, eight were from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), while one was an independent. The BJP candidates are Dharmapal Singh, Radha Kant Ojha, Ram Prakash Pal, Vidya Sagar Sonkar, Gopi Krishna Pandey, Priyanka Singh Rawat, Ram Pratap Singh and Shruti Gangwar.

Independent candidate Omkar Nath Chaurasiya also filed his nomination on October 6. Earlier, three candidates had filed their nomination papers. Independent candidate Kante Sayanna had submitted his nomination on October 1.

The scrutiny of nomination papers is scheduled to be held on October 7, while the last date for withdrawal of candidature is October 9. Polling, if required, will be held on October 16 from 9 am to 4 pm. Counting of votes will also take place on October 16.

The elections are being held for 11 Rajya Sabha seats across Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand, including 10 seats from Uttar Pradesh and one from Uttarakhand. The terms of the sitting members from the two states are scheduled to expire on November 25.

The biennial elections will determine the new members who will represent the two states in the Upper House of Parliament. The nomination process for the Uttar Pradesh seats concluded on October 6, with a total of 12 candidates having submitted their papers, according to the latest information released by the state Chief Electoral Officer.

The electoral process will now move to the scrutiny stage, followed by the withdrawal deadline before polling is conducted, if necessary. The outcome of the elections will decide the composition of the Rajya Sabha from the two states after the expiry of the terms of the sitting members. (ANI)

TRENDING

1
L'Oreal explores unloading chemical-related liabilities, WSJ reports

L'Oreal explores unloading chemical-related liabilities, WSJ reports

Global
2
Trump heads to Nebraska as Republicans defend Senate seat

Trump heads to Nebraska as Republicans defend Senate seat

Global
3
Trump signs order to expand access to tax-exempt diesel

Trump signs order to expand access to tax-exempt diesel

Global
4
Australia's ABC rejects AI copyright carveout, believes already been scraped

Australia's ABC rejects AI copyright carveout, believes already been scraped

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Somalia’s Remittance Lifeline Breaks Down When Crisis Hits Everyone

AI Won’t Save the SDGs Alone, But It Could Build the Workforce That Can

From Imports to Industry: How Vietnam Built a Solar Export Powerhouse on Chinese Supply Chains

Can Social Protection Create Better Jobs? World Bank’s 500 Million Target Faces a Major Test

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026