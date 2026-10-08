"First time such evidence found against sitting CM, truth should come out": Sachin Pilot on CBI case against Bhagwant Mann's OSD

Punjab Congress in-charge Sachin Pilot on Thursday said that “truth should come forward” after the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) conducted searches at House Number 50 in Chandigarh's Sector 2 area in connection with a corruption case involving Punjab Chief Minister's Officer on Special Duty (OSD) Rajbir Singh Ghuman and his associates. Speaking to reporters in Amritsar, Sachin Pilot noted that for the first time such evidence, including copies of files and WhatsApp chats, has come out against a sitting Chief Minister.

Pilot said, "I paid my respects at the Durgiana Temple today. I prayed for the welfare and prosperity of the people of the state, and sought the Almighty's blessings and strength so that I may serve the people.” “The action taken by the CBI has been taken on the orders of the High Court. And for the first time, such evidence has been found in the house of a sitting CM, which I have seen in the media. There are copies of files, WhatsApp chats, and various types of things that the High Court has said to investigate. I think that an investigation should be done very soon, within a time limit, so that the public knows what the reality is. If such a big issue of corruption that I have seen in the media, if it has come to light, is being investigated, then the truth should come forward,” he added.

BJP leader Sunil Kumar Jakhar accused the AAP government and party convenor Arvind Kejriwal of “looting” Punjab. The BJP leader said, "The commission was formed with the intent to loot Punjab...We already have a 'capable' person whom the people of Delhi foisted upon Punjab—Mr. Kejriwal himself is from IIT...The intent is to loot Punjab. They are all 'non-state actors'—much like when Pakistan used to send operatives who, upon being caught, would disown them, claiming no connection. Those were non-state actors; these are Mr Kejriwal's non-state actors. Their mandate is to loot Punjab. It is about how to maximise and expedite the looting during the four or five years they have in power—extracting as much as possible."

The Punjab and Haryana High Court directed the CBI to probe corruption allegations involving Mann’s Officer on Special Duty (OSD) Rajbir Singh Ghuman. The CBI has registered an FIR to investigate allegations of corruption against the OSD to the Punjab CM and his associates, the agency said in a release.

The allegations include influencing and manipulating postings of officers, including IAS and IPS officers, departmental proceedings, policy formulation, administrative approvals, tender conditions, licensing matters, land-use conversion, property disputes, and revenue and land-related issues in lieu of pecuniary benefits, according to the CBI. The agency also alleged that the accused public servants purportedly accessed and provided drafts of government orders and policies to private persons before their issuance.

Earlier today, CM Mann hit back at the BJP, questioning the timing of the CBI search as the probe comes ahead of the 2027 Punjab Assembly elections. Addressing a press conference, Bhagwant Mann said, “BJP has started election preparations in Punjab through ED and CBI. Conducting raids a few months before elections to intimidate opponents has been BJP's old tactic. Raids are carried out as part of a pre-planned strategy.”

AAP government has also approached the Supreme Court, challenging the CBI probe. (ANI)