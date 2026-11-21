The Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) has strongly reacted to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's remarks alleging that demonetisation and a flawed GST regime destroyed small traders and MSMEs and undermined fair competition for large companies, saying that India's traders cannot be reduced to a subject of political rhetoric. In a letter sent to Rahul Gandhi, CAIT Secretary General and Chandni Chowk MP Praveen Khandelwal said that such statements reflect selective political posturing rather than a balanced understanding of India's trading community and its contribution to the economy.

Khandelwal said Rahul Gandhi must introspect on his party's own record before claiming to be the champion of traders. "Who can forget the years of Inspector Raj, Licence-Permit Raj, complicated VAT structures, multiple taxation, arbitrary inspections, departmental harassment and endless paperwork under successive Congress governments? Traders were routinely forced to run from one government office to another merely to conduct their legitimate businesses," he said.

He said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has fundamentally transformed the philosophy of governance from control and harassment to trust, transparency and Ease of Doing Business. "Among the significant initiatives are decriminalisation of business laws as The Jan Vishwas reforms, including the 2026 legislation, have decriminalised 717 provisions across 79 Central Acts and rationalised more than 1,000 offences whereas 71 outdated Acts were removed through the Repealing and Amending Act, 2025. For simplification of compliances thousands of unnecessary compliances have been simplified, digitised or eliminated to reduce the regulatory burden on businesses," Khandelwal said.

CAIT National President B.C. Bhartia highlighted several other initiatives that have provided relief and opportunities to the trading community. The introduction of perpetual FSSAI licences has eliminated periodic renewal requirements, providing significant relief to food businesses, retailers, wholesalers and distributors. He said that the MUDRA Yojana has facilitated access to collateral-free institutional credit for small entrepreneurs, traders and service providers to establish and expand their businesses. Startup India has created an enabling ecosystem for innovators and young entrepreneurs to emerge as job creators. Similarly, Digital India and UPI have strengthened transparency, convenience and financial inclusion, bringing millions of small businesses into the digital economy.

Khandelwal further said that GST replaced a fragmented system of multiple indirect taxes with a unified national tax framework. Successive improvements have addressed several implementation difficulties faced by traders. He acknowledged that traders continue to have legitimate concerns regarding further GST simplification, affordable institutional credit, cyber fraud, regulatory compliance and freedom from unnecessary departmental interference, adding that CAIT is working with the government through consultations to address these issues. However, he said genuine challenges cannot be an excuse to disregard the extensive structural reforms undertaken by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Responding to Rahul Gandhi's allegations concerning large companies and fair competition, Khandelwal said India's economic ecosystem must provide equal opportunities to large industries, MSMEs, manufacturers, wholesalers, retailers, startups and self-employed entrepreneurs. He said that if the Congress leader has specific evidence of policies favouring particular corporate groups, he should place it before the public instead of making sweeping allegations.

Khandelwal emphatically stated that India's traders do not need political sympathy expressed through tweets; they need respect, recognition, simplified laws, access to finance, a level playing field and the freedom to conduct business without fear or harassment. He added that traders have built India's local economies, generated millions of livelihoods and sustained the country's economic activity through generations. They cannot be reduced to a subject of political rhetoric.

"Before lecturing for the trading community, Rahul Gandhi should introspect on his party's own record. India's traders remember the Inspector Raj and Licence-Permit Raj of the Congress era. They also recognise the significance of the reforms undertaken under Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Traders want solutions, not selective political narratives. The need of the hour is to strengthen India's entrepreneurs and move towards a stronger, competitive and self-reliant economy," Khandelwal said. Leader of Opposition (LoP) in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Friday sharply criticised PM Modi over his recent remarks questioning corporate leaders on wage hikes and job creation, describing the Prime Minister's comments as a "confession" of his own government's economic policy failures.

Reacting to PM Modi's address at the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) centenary convention, Gandhi alleged that the government's policies had fostered monopolies and weakened job-creating sectors such as Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs). "Yesterday, Modi ji was taunting industrialists: 'We cut taxes, yet you neither raised wages nor created jobs.' Modi ji, these aren't accusations against them—they're your own confession," Gandhi said in an X post.

Targeting the Prime Minister's remark that industry leaders' appetites "never seem to be satisfied," Gandhi said, "You say, 'They're so hungry they can't even fill their stomachs.' Well said. The whole country knows whose hunger this is. Airports, ports, mines, forests, electricity, coal, roads—all handed over to them. How many jobs did they create?" Gandhi further argued that small traders and MSMEs, which he described as the creators of employment, were "destroyed" by demonetisation and what he termed a "flawed GST".

"And for the big companies that competed honestly, you wiped out the playing field altogether. Monopoly doesn't create jobs. It drives up prices and eliminates competition. 'You do it, we'll see'? Modi ji, you and your friends did the looting—the country saw it, and is still seeing it. Didn't get any applause, so you took offence? Your policies left no one worth applauding—not industrialists, not small traders, not the poor and middle class struggling with inflation, not unemployed young people. Get your applause and your thali-banging from whatever followers you have left," he added. Gandhi's assertion came a day after PM Modi pulled up business tycoons, asking them whether they had increased the salaries of their employees and contributed to raising the employment rate.

Addressing industry leaders at FICCI's centenary convention, PM Modi said, "If I speak of industry, in recent years the government's focus has been strongly on Ease of Doing Business. In 2014, the basic corporate tax rate was 30 per cent. We reduced it to 22 per cent. Today, there is no income tax on earnings up to Rs 12 lakh in India. I know you will not clap, because however much one gives, your appetite never seems to be satisfied. I have exempted income up to Rs 12 lakh from tax. Did you increase the salaries of your employees? Did you increase the number of employees? No. The attitude remains: Modi ji, you do it, we will see." (ANI)