Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National Spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari on Saturday criticised the Indian Youth Congress (IYC) over its protest at Meta offices, calling Congress a "party of goons". In a post on X, Bhandari accused IYC workers of vandalising Meta's office in Hyderabad and displaying the incident on social media.

"Congress is a party of goons! Goons of Indian Youth Congress are not only vandalised and destroyed Meta's office in Hyderabad, & also are flaunting it on social media!" Bhandari wrote. He also referred to the IYC protest at the World AI Summit, alleging that party workers had insulted India by entering the event without clothes.

"Recall how they insulted India at World AI Summit by barging naked at the Summit!" he said. Targeting Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Bhandari further accused the party of promoting vandalism against private companies.

"Rahul Gandhi's party Congress is a party of goons! This is Congress Model: Vandalise offices of Private companies!" he wrote. He also linked his criticism to India's economic performance under the previous Congress-led government, saying, "This is why when Congress was in power India was a fragile five economy!"

"Every Indian who believes in Growth Should Oppose Congress Vandalism!" he added. Meanwhile, the Indian Youth Congress claimed that Meta had restored the Instagram accounts of its in-charge and president 15 minutes after its workers visited the company's offices in Hyderabad, Mumbai and Gurugram on November 20.

In a post on X, the organisation alleged that Meta had withheld the two accounts on November 19 on the directions of the BJP. "19 Nov: Meta illegally withholds Instagram accounts of IYC Incharge & President on BJP orders. 20 Nov: IYC workers pay a little visit to @Meta offices in Hyderabad, Mumbai & Gurgaon. 15 minutes later: BOTH accounts restored! WHAT A COINCIDENCE, META!" the IYC said.

Questioning the circumstances surrounding the restoration, the organisation asked, "Who ordered the restrictions? Must Indians visit your offices every time you silence them?" The Youth Congress also issued a seven-day ultimatum to Meta, demanding the removal of all restrictions on accounts belonging to opposition voices, journalists and content creators.

"7-DAY ULTIMATUM: Lift ALL restrictions on opposition voices, journalists & creators. Clock's ticking, Meta!" it added. (ANI)