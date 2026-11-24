The Congress on Tuesday launched a scathing attack on the reunion of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) in Punjab, terming the alliance an act of "sheer opportunism" and "politics of deception" driven by a hunger for power ahead of the assembly elections. Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP President Nitin Nabin and SAD President Sukhbir Badal announced the alliance in New Delhi on Tuesday, with the Akali Dal rejoining the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) after six years.

Senior Congress leaders, including Punjab Congress in-charge Sachin Pilot and Member of Parliament Manish Tewari, hit out at the two parties, asserting that none of the contentious issues that led to their initial fallout—particularly the contentious farm laws and rural grievances—have been resolved. Terming the tie-up a desperate move, Congress leader and Punjab in-charge Sachin Pilot said that both parties have come together only because neither enjoys public backing ahead of the polls.

"If there is any definition of opportunism—taking advantage of a given situation—then this alliance is a prime example. It existed all along, but has only been announced today, on the auspicious occasion of Gurpurab. It seems to me that the BJP and the Akali Dal have now joined the Aam Aadmi Party in the same category of 'politics of deception,'" Pilot said. Questioning the sudden bonhomie, Pilot pointed out: “This is the very same BJP that the Akali Dal once criticised in the harshest terms, while the Akali Dal, in turn, accused the BJP of being anti-farmer and anti-rural. They said so much back then—and which of the reasons that led to their initial split have actually been resolved? None; they remain exactly as they were. The only reason for this reunion is that elections are around the corner—just two months away—and since the public had no desire to elect either party, they have come together out of sheer desperation and compromise. The public knows everything.”

Targeting the BJP’s record in the border state, Pilot added: “The Akali Dal is nowhere near as strong as it once was; it has splintered into various factions. Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party has always used the Akali Dal as a crutch to attain power here. For 12 years, what has the BJP actually given to Punjab?... It would have been better if the Government of India had announced something substantial for the state of Punjab and its people—but they haven't done so for 12 years." Echoing similar concerns, Congress MP Manish Tewari recalled the agitation against the now-repealed agricultural legislation, stressing that the leaders of both parties owe an explanation to the farming community of Punjab.

"Why did the alliance between the Akali Dal and the BJP break in Punjab? It broke because the NDA government—in which the Akali Dal was a partner—introduced 'black' farm laws. Following this, a massive farmers' movement erupted in Punjab. Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, hundreds of thousands of farmers from Punjab camped out at the borders of Delhi. Eventually, those 'black' laws were repealed," Tewari said. Questioning the rationale behind their renewed partnership, the Congress MP said, "The question today is one that the farmers of Punjab will pose to the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Akali Dal: what has changed that has brought you back together, driven by a hunger for power? This alliance—and the justification for it—must be explained to the farmers of Punjab, not by some other political party, but by the leadership of the Akali Dal and the BJP themselves."

The BJP and SAD have been one of the longest-standing allies in politics; however, they broke up in 2020 when the Akali Dal walked out as the Centre passed the three farm laws. The three laws were later withdrawn, but both parties contested the 2022 Assembly elections separately. The SAD recorded its strongest performance in 2012, winning 56 seats, compared to 48 seats in the 2007 Punjab Assembly elections. The BJP, its alliance partner, won 12 seats in 2012, down from 19 seats in 2007. The two parties together secured 67 seats in 2007 and 68 seats in 2012.

However, their electoral performance declined in the subsequent elections. In 2017, the SAD's tally dropped to 15 seats, while the BJP secured three seats. The Congress won 77 seats, while the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) secured 20 seats. The decline continued in the 2022 Assembly elections, with the SAD winning just three seats and the BJP securing two seats. The Congress also witnessed a reduction in its tally, falling to 18 seats. Meanwhile, the AAP registered a victory with 92 seats. (ANI)