The newly announced alliance between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) for the 2027 Punjab Assembly elections prompted sharp reactions from the Punjab Congress leaders, as they launched a coordinated attack on the move, dismissing it as a "lie" and predicting it would fail to win votes. Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP President Nitin Nabin and SAD President Sukhbir Badal announced the alliance in New Delhi on Tuesday, with the Akali Dal rejoining the National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

Speaking to reporters, Punjab Congress President Pargat Singh said the "biggest lie" told by the two parties on Gurpurab concerned their alliance. "The Akali Dal claims to be the representative organisation for the community of those who follow Guru Nanak. On this day, I pray that the Almighty grants them wisdom--that he bestows some sense upon them--so that they might, to some extent, uphold the values ​​of Punjab, humanity, and the teachings of Guru Nanak," he said. He added that Amit Shah and Sukhbir Badal "are driving the final nail into the coffin," and claimed that the parties' own internal surveys showed them "stuck" in single digits. "I believe there could be no greater curse upon the Akali Dal and the BJP than this, and they will only decline further," he said.

Congress MP Gurjeet Singh Aujla said the Akali Dal would have to answer to the people of Punjab, alleging that the party used to protest over farmers' deaths against the Centre. "If they were truly strong, they wouldn't have needed to unite; the very fact that they have joined forces implies that both were weak," he said. "Now, the Akali Dal will have to answer to the people of Punjab. Has the BJP suddenly become 'acceptable' now? The BJP, too, will have to provide an answer. And what about the Akali Dal—has it suddenly become 'acceptable'? After all, this same Akali Dal used to claim that so many farmers had died, yet the Prime Minister did nothing. They made a huge uproar about this—both inside and outside Parliament—and even staged sit-in protests. Now, the people of Punjab will surely ask them about this," he said.

Congress MP Amar Singh said the alliance would have no impact on his party. "Neither of these parties (Akali Dal or BJP) is going to receive any votes. The fundamental issue is this: when the Akali Dal parted ways with the BJP and left the NDA, they levelled several accusations against the BJP," he said. Congress MP Amarinder Singh Raja Warring said that it was "not a new alliance," claiming that the two parties had been aligned internally all along. "This is just for the public," he said, while predicting that the Congress would gain 15 seats because of it.

"The BJP wants to pursue a politics of polarisation. Guru Nanak gave a message of universal dialogue—encompassing Hindus, Muslims, Sikhs, Christians, and Dalits. Today is a significant day—it is Gurupurab. Regardless of their caste or religion, all Punjabis must come together to fight for the cause of good people, perform noble deeds, and stand firm against oppression," he said. Congress leader Vijay Inder Singla accused the Akali Dal of hypocrisy, claiming the Akali Dal complained that the BJP treated them like "stepchildren" in the past.

"For the last four-and-a-half years, the Akali Dal kept complaining that the BJP treated them like stepchildren," he said, adding that Harsimrat Badal had consented to the farm laws during drafting before making a U-turn once the people of Punjab opposed them. "Whenever various issues arose in Parliament, they were nowhere to be seen alongside the BJP. Now, when it comes to Punjab, they suddenly realise that 750 farmers have been martyred—and yet, today, the Akali Dal is aligning itself with the BJP once again. Harsimrat Badal herself had consented to those 'black laws' when they were being drafted. It was only after realising that the people of Punjab were opposing them that she made a U-turn and pulled the party out of the NDA," he said, adding that the party has "no principles".

Reacting to Shah's claim that the alliance would eradicate drugs within two years, Singla said the Akali Dal-BJP coalition governed Punjab from 2007 to 2017, "the very period when the 'chitta' menace emerged." The BJP and SAD have been one of the longest-standing allies in politics; however, they broke up in 2020 when the Akali Dal walked out over the Union Government's intention to introduce the three farm laws. The three laws were later withdrawn, but both parties contested the 2022 Assembly elections separately.

The SAD recorded its strongest performance in 2012, winning 56 seats, compared to 48 seats in the 2007 Punjab Assembly elections. The BJP, its alliance partner, won 12 seats in 2012, down from 19 seats in 2007. The two parties together secured 67 seats in 2007 and 68 seats in 2012. However, their electoral performance declined in the subsequent elections. In 2017, the SAD's tally dropped to 15 seats, while the BJP secured three seats. The Congress won 77 seats, while the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) secured 20 seats.

The decline continued in the 2022 Assembly elections, with the SAD winning just three seats and the BJP securing two seats. The Congress also witnessed a reduction in its tally, falling to 18 seats. Meanwhile, the AAP registered a victory with 92 seats. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also welcomed the Shiromani Akali Dal's (SAD) return to the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), describing the BJP-SAD alliance as a natural partnership that would prioritise Punjab and the welfare of its people. (ANI)