Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday launched a scathing attack on the newly announced alliance between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) for the 2027 Assembly Elections, saying the SAD president Sukhnir Badal is "sitting at the feet of that same BJP" he used to criticise. In a video statement shared by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), CM Mann alleged that during the 2020 farmers' movement against three farm laws, the "entire Badal family" initially spoke in favour of them, and claimed that as the farmers' movement gained global support. He said later the Akali Dal realised it would struggle to survive politically in Punjab and that ultimately led to the resignation of the then Union Minister of Food Processing Industries, Harsimrat Kaur Badal. Her resignation came before the Lok Sabha voted on the bills.

He alleged that the SAD has remained in talks with the BJP and separated "just to put on a show". "The BJP and the Akali Dal have formed an alliance. I would like to remind you of what they say to each other—how these people try to make a fool of the public. They feel that people forget things after some time. At first, the entire Badal family kept speaking in favour of these 'black laws', saying, 'That's a very good law, a very good law. It is amazing; if it does amazing work, then with this, the agriculture of Punjab will become very prosperous.' When the farmers' movement reached its peak and started getting support from all over the world, they realised this would be a mistake and that it would be difficult to survive politically in Punjab," he said.

"So, Harsimrat resigned and started speaking against those laws, claiming, 'The BJP is anti-farmer, the BJP is anti-farmer, we have sacrificed, the BJP is anti-farmer.' But by then, people understood that they were still in talks with each other and were separating from each other just to put on a show for the public," he added. Days after the Rajya Sabha cleared the final bill, SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal announced the party's unanimous decision to quit the NDA.

Mann also accused the BJP of neglecting Punjab's interests, citing the issue of the state's tableau at national events. "The same BJP says that the tableau that comes out on January 26 or August 15 will not be Punjab's tableau in Delhi. We got this work done by fighting with them," he said. Targeting Sukhbir Badal, CM Mann alleged that he used to speak against the BJP. "The same BJP about which Sukhbir Badal used to say that Sikh organisations are being taken over by the BJP with the help of the RSS, that the BJP has captured the committee of Hazur Sahib in Maharashtra and the committee of Patna Sahib. Today, sitting at the feet of that same BJP, you are making a political alliance," he said.

Appealing to the public to trust the ruling government, Mann said, "Aam Aadmi Party is your own party. There is a party living in your hearts. I will come at your call, wherever you call me. We will come and raise our voice in favour of Punjab." Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP President Nitin Nabin and SAD President Sukhbir Badal announced the alliance in New Delhi on Tuesday, with the Akali Dal rejoining the National Democratic Alliance (NDA). The two parties split in 2020 over the three farm laws, later withdrawn in 2021, and contested the 2022 Assembly elections separately.

The SAD and BJP have historically been alliance partners in Punjab. The SAD recorded its strongest performance in 2012, winning 56 seats, compared to 48 seats in the 2007 Punjab Assembly elections. The BJP, its alliance partner, won 12 seats in 2012, down from 19 seats in 2007. The two parties together secured 67 seats in 2007 and 68 seats in 2012. However, their electoral performance declined in the subsequent elections. In 2017, the SAD's tally dropped to 15 seats, while the BJP secured three seats. The Congress won 77 seats, while the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) secured 20 seats.

The decline continued in the 2022 Assembly elections, with the SAD winning just three seats and the BJP securing two seats. The Congress also witnessed a reduction in its tally, falling to 18 seats. Meanwhile, the AAP registered a victory with 92 seats. Today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also welcomed the Shiromani Akali Dal's (SAD) return to the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), describing the BJP-SAD alliance as a natural partnership that would prioritise Punjab and the welfare of its people.

After the announcement, Sukhbir Singh Badal also described the party's alliance with the BJP as an emotional bond, saying the relationship was inseparable and rooted in the interests of Punjab, the country and the Sikh community. Badal said the alliance went beyond electoral politics and had a long history of working together in Punjab. "This is not just a political alliance. There is an emotional bond. As my late father used to say, Akali Dal-BJP is an inseparable, deeply bonded relationship," Badal said.

He further said the alliance was formed in the interest of Punjab, the country and the Sikh community, and credited the partnership with contributing to peace and brotherhood in the state. (ANI)