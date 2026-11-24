West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Tuesday visited Guru Gobind Singh Sahib Gurudwara in Hooghly's Dankuni on the occasion of Guru Nanak Jayanti. Speaking to ANI, Adhikari said, "I will establish a Bhawan in the name of Guru Nanak Dev. It should be built; I will look into using government land; I will consult with everyone about it."

Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended greetings to people on the occasion of Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji’s Parkash Purab, saying his timeless teachings continue to guide humanity and inspire people to build a society rooted in kindness, togetherness and the welfare of all. In a post on X, the Prime Minister wrote, "Warm greetings on the auspicious occasion of Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji's Parkash Purab. His timeless teachings continue to guide humanity. May his message inspire us to build a society rooted in kindness, togetherness and the welfare of all.”

Union Home Minister Amit Shah extended greetings on the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev Ji, highlighting his teachings of compassion, brotherhood, respect for women and social harmony. In a post on X, Amit Shah wrote, "Heartfelt wishes on the birth anniversary of Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji, the founder of Sikhism, who gave humanity a new direction by spreading a message of compassion and goodwill. Guru Nanak Dev Ji kindled the light of faith in God and moral conduct, while also showing the way to a society free of discrimination, brotherhood, and respect for women. Through the tradition of langar and the establishment of dharamshalas, he set an unparalleled example of service and social harmony. His teachings will continue to inspire people for all eternity to follow the path of truth, selfless service, and the welfare of all."

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also extended greetings on the birth anniversary of Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji, highlighting his teachings of love, equality, service and harmony. In a post on X, he said Guru Nanak Dev Ji envisioned a society free from caste, social hierarchy and discrimination, where everyone receives equal respect and dignity. He also highlighted the Guru's message of 'Ik Onkar' and his principle of remembering God, earning an honest living and sharing with those in need, saying his teachings continue to inspire humanity to follow the path of service, compassion, charity and brotherhood.

Guru Nanak Jayanti, also known as Gurpurab, marks the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev Ji, the first Sikh Guru. The festival is celebrated annually on the full moon day of the Kartik month, known as Kartik Purnima. Devotees observe the day with prayers, devotional singing and community service, as celebrations continue late into the night across gurdwaras. (ANI)