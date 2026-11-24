Senior Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Manish Sisodia on Tuesday launched a scathing attack on the announced BJP-Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) alliance ahead of the 2027 Punjab Assembly elections, alleging that the two parties were joining hands despite their alleged role in the state’s drug crisis. “Are the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Akali Dal coming together, or are the old drug smugglers and old drug traders who drowned Punjab in drugs joining hands once again? The people of Punjab know this very well," Sisodia told reporters here.

Earlier in the day, the BJP and the SAD officially announced the revival of their political alliance, ending a six-year separation ahead of the 2027 Punjab Assembly elections. Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP President Nitin Nabin and Shiromani Akali Dal President Sukhbir Badal met on Tuesday in the capital to formally signal a tie-up between the two parties and the strengthening of the National Democratic Alliance.

At the BJP headquarters, leaders from both parties formally signalled an intent to take on the ruling Aam Aadmi Party and the Congress. Speaking at the news conference, Amit Shah said, " Both the BJP and the Akali Dal have decided to fight the Punjab Assembly elections together, and the Akali Dal will also join the NDA from today. This is a great occasion that on Guru Purab the Akali Dal, one of our oldest allies, is returning to the NDA."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also welcomed the SAD's return to the NDA, describing the BJP-SAD alliance as a natural partnership that would prioritise Punjab and the welfare of its people. In a post on X, PM Modi expressed delight over the Akali Dal rejoining the NDA, particularly on the occasion of Parkash Purab of Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji."Putting Punjab and the welfare of Punjabis first! I am extremely delighted that the Shiromani Akali Dal returns to the NDA family and that too on the Parkash Purab of Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji," the Prime Minister said. (ANI)