Uttar Pradesh BJP President Pankaj Chaudhary on Tuesday termed the Samajwadi Party and Congress tie-up opportunistic and took a swipe at the Congress' diminished bargaining position. Chaudhary told reporters, "They have formed alliances and contested elections in Uttar Pradesh before—they did so in 2017, and again in 2024; now they are doing it once more. However, if you look at the current circumstances—there have been two rounds of talks, and Ram Gopal has stated that he intends to offer 26 seats to the Congress... But given that this is an alliance driven purely by self-interest, it is unlikely to last long. As for the Congress, it has reached a point where it must now settle for just 26 seats—the Congress members themselves should reflect on this."

Today, Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav said that the party has offered 26 seats to Congress as the parties held the first round of seat-sharing talks for the upcoming 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, stating that a "winning start" has already been made. Akhilesh Yadav posted on X, “The winning start has been made with the first ‘26 seats’. Working together wisely, things will move forward.”

Meanwhile, Pankaj Chaudhary also welcomed the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) back as an ally, expressing confidence that the two parties will jointly win power in Punjab next year. Chaudhary recalled the historical ties between the two parties and described their earlier separation as temporary.

"The Akali Dal are not just our current allies; they have been our long-standing partners. Due to some confusion and certain pressures they were facing, they had parted ways with us for a time. Today, they have returned to the BJP, and I welcome them. I am certain the BJP and SAD will together form the government in Punjab," Chaudhary asserted. Chaudhary’s remarks come after Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP President Nitin Nabin and SAD President Sukhbir Badal, earlier in the day, announced the alliance in New Delhi, with the Akali Dal rejoining the National Democratic Alliance (NDA). (ANI)