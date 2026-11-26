West Bengal Minister Dilip Ghosh on Thursday expressed hope for fresh infrastructure announcements and progress on pending highway projects ahead of Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari's visit to the state, describing him as "Vishwakarma" and saying that he never disappoints. Speaking to reporters in Kolkata, Ghosh said Gadkari had previously sanctioned funds and announced several projects, including major highways and greenfield roads, but the earlier state government had not extended the required cooperation for their implementation.

Praising the Union Minister's approach towards infrastructure development, Ghosh said, "Respected Nitin Gadkari ji, whom we consider Vishwakarma. Wherever he lays his hands, he transforms it." He added that Gadkari had provided substantial funds and schemes for West Bengal in the past, but the projects could not progress as expected due to a lack of cooperation from the then state government.

"However, the government at that time did not extend cooperation," he said. Ghosh said the present government wanted to accelerate development and that Gadkari's visit would be significant for the state. He specifically referred to the inauguration of the second bridge at Farakka and said announcements related to other projects were also expected.

"Now we have a double-engine government, and we also want development to happen day and night. Receiving Gadkari ji's blessings and having him visit personally is a very big achievement for us. It will bring substantial benefits in the future. The second bridge at Farakka is also going to be inaugurated, and several other projects will be inaugurated as well as announced," he said. Referring to the proposed infrastructure development, Ghosh mentioned the Kharagpur-Morgram greenfield road and another major highway route connecting Siliguri and Kharagpur towards Kashi. He said these projects had been announced earlier but required land availability and cooperation from the state government for implementation.

He also referred to the second bridge over the Kansai River, connecting Medinipur and Kharagpur, saying he had secured a sanction of Rs 304 crore for the project around three years ago, but work was only now beginning. "Regarding the second bridge over the Kansai River, which connects Medinipur and Kharagpur, I had secured a sanction of Rs 304 crore from him three years ago. The work was not starting earlier, but it is now beginning. These are all essential projects needed to take Bengal forward. This infrastructure will be developed, and Nitin Gadkari ji is keeping a close eye on it," he said.

On the impact of US tariffs on India-US relations, Ghosh said negotiations between the two countries were underway and that decisions should be taken through discussions rather than public statements. "Look, Trump keeps changing his stand repeatedly. There have been tariffs of 40 per cent, 50 per cent and 100 per cent; all that has happened, and now it has come down to 25 per cent. Talks are underway between the two countries," he said.

He added that both countries would have to consider their respective interests while arriving at a decision. "What is good for us and what is good for them will be decided through discussions between both sides. Nothing is achieved merely by making statements," he said.

On the recent firing incident involving police personnel in Asansol, Ghosh said anti-social elements had earlier enjoyed considerable influence and protection in Bengal, but the change in governance had led to stricter administrative action against them. "Earlier, anti-social elements had considerable influence in Bengal and enjoyed protection. That is why their dominance prevailed in society, and people lived in fear. Now that there has been a change in governance, the administration has become alert and efficient, and action is being taken against them," he said.

He alleged that such elements possessed weapons and money and were now challenging the police because they were no longer receiving the protection they previously enjoyed. He added that the police would take necessary action to bring them before the law. Asked about two Trinamool Congress (TMC) leaders being summoned to Delhi amid reported differences within the party, Ghosh said internal political groupings within the TMC were not a major concern for people. He said matters concerning parliamentarians or legislators could be handled by the respective presiding authorities.

"Look, there are so many groups within the TMC, who is with whom, where they will go and what they will do. People here are not very concerned about all this. Whether it is in Parliament or the Assembly, the Speaker there will look into the matter," he said. Reacting to a statement by the state Health Minister concerning Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari, Ghosh dismissed it as a personal opinion, saying such remarks were political statements made according to individual assessments.

On Defence Minister Rajnath Singh's remarks accusing the Congress of attempting to bring about a change in government through disorder, Ghosh alleged that the Congress was creating disturbances in Delhi and had little political presence in West Bengal. "The Congress is creating disturbances in Delhi. It will get 25 or 26 seats in Uttar Pradesh. These are such embarrassing things. In Bengal, they have no existence," he said.

He further alleged that other opposition parties were attempting to create similar disorder in the state to protect their political existence and claimed that funds were coming from the same sources supporting programmes in Delhi. Turning to the controversy over a two-month-old child allegedly being denied a birth certificate in Cooch Behar because the father's name had been deleted during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, Ghosh said special arrangements were needed for people facing documentation-related difficulties.

"Look, many such problems arise in society. Some people do not have any documents, some do not have their names in the SIR records, and their ancestors' names are also missing. Some children have even grown up in orphanages because they had no guardians. For them, special arrangements should be made by identifying relatives or finding some other way," he said. He added that such people were citizens of the state and that their ancestral connections should be taken into consideration while resolving exceptional cases.

"They are citizens of this place, and their ancestors have lived here. There are such special cases, and they are present in large numbers. A solution will have to be found for this as well," he said. On remarks attributed to former Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina about returning to Bangladesh on the 16th, Ghosh said her return to her country was a positive development but added that the situation there could have repercussions in West Bengal, which shares a border with Bangladesh.

"If Sheikh Hasina wants to return to her country, that is a good thing. She should return as well. But that is their internal matter," he said. He added that the state government was keeping a close watch on developments in Bangladesh to ensure that the situation there did not affect West Bengal or trigger any reaction in the state.

On the reported attack on Suvendu Adhikari in Cooch Behar and the demand for an investigation, Ghosh said several incidents of violence had taken place in the border districts in the past. He claimed that he himself had faced attacks, including damage to his vehicle and physical assaults, and said the Chief Minister had also faced attacks when he was in the Opposition. Referring to incidents during previous elections, he alleged that firing had taken place near the border and that infiltrators had attempted to take away ballot boxes. Describing parts of North Bengal as sensitive, he said any criminal incident must be investigated, and those responsible should face legal action.

"Whatever crime has taken place must certainly be investigated. Nobody is allowed to commit a crime, and there is no question of allowing any criminal to escape the law," he said. On the issue of land allegedly taken away from the Rajbanshi community, Ghosh said the community belonged to the Scheduled Caste category and faced socio-economic and educational disadvantages. He said efforts were required to improve their condition and alleged that previous governments had announced boards without doing enough on the ground.

He maintained that any land taken illegally from members of the community should be dealt with according to law and said the government would not allow them to be deprived of their rights. "That does happen. When people come from outside, they settle there. They had a lot of land, and at that time, not much farming was being done on it. If someone's land has been taken illegally, then legal action must be taken to address it," he said.

On illegal immigration in West Bengal, Ghosh alleged that the state, like Assam, had a significant number of illegal immigrants and unauthorised settlements. He said action would gradually be taken against such settlements. "Like Assam, there is a lot of illegal immigration here as well. There are many illegal settlements. Bulldozers will gradually be deployed against all of them," he said. (ANI)