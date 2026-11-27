Congress MP from Sitapur, Rakesh Rathore, on Friday said his party would strongly oppose the Delimitation Bill if it is introduced in Parliament, asserting that the party MPs would neither remain absent nor support the legislation. Speaking to ANI about the proposed exercise in the Lok Sabha, Rathore said delimitation should be carried out based on the latest Census rather than old population data.

"Until the Census is completed, what is the justification for delimitation? You are conducting delimitation on the basis of the old Census. If a new Census were completed and the delimitation Bill were brought on the basis of that Census, then the government's intentions would be right," he said. Rathore said increasing the number of Lok Sabha seats could be justified given the size of parliamentary constituencies, but maintained that the government should also consider whether MPs had adequate resources to discharge their responsibilities. "Absolutely, you can increase the number of seats, but your intentions should be right," he said, adding that the government should consider how MPs could work effectively in their constituencies, undertake public welfare activities and serve voters.

On the possibility of the government securing the required numbers to pass the Bill, Rathore said the political picture would become clearer after November 30. However, he expressed confidence that the Opposition would prevent its passage. "We have full confidence that there will be opposition to it and the Bill will not be passed according to their wrong intentions. We will neither remain absent nor support the Bill. We will strongly oppose the Bill, he stated.

A delimitation exercise in the Lok Sabha would require a Constitutional amendment and a two-thirds majority in Parliament, which the Constitution (131st Amendment Bill) failed to garner on April 17. The BJP-led NDA needs 360 votes to pass the proposed Delimitation Bill if all 540 Lok Sabha MPs vote, but it currently has 320 MPs, leaving it 40 short. However, if 37 Opposition MPs abstain, the required two-thirds majority would fall to 336, meaning the NDA would need just 16 additional votes. Parties such as the DMK (22 MPs), NCP(SP) (8 MPs) and YSRCP (4 MPs) could influence the numbers, but even their combined support of 34 MPs would take the NDA tally to 354, six short if all 540 MPs vote.

With three seats vacant in the Lok Sabha, and Amrit Pal and Sheikh Abdul Rashid alias Engineer Rashid, the NDA camp would require 359 seats if all 538 available MPs vote. Rathore also advocated for women from backward and deprived communities to be included in the women's reservation framework, alleging that their exclusion would further marginalise them.

"You are talking about women's representation, but why are you leaving out women from weaker sections, deprived communities and backward classes? Does this mean you want to push them further behind?" he said. He said the inclusion of women from backward classes in women's reservation was a demand of the Opposition, particularly the Congress.

The Congress MP also raised concerns over the implementation of the party leadership's stated position on caste census and social justice in Uttar Pradesh. Alleging a lack of representation of backward and deprived communities in the party's activities, he claimed that people belonging to one caste accounted for around 70 per cent of those who welcomed Rahul Gandhi at the Lucknow airport. "When Rahul Gandhi is welcomed at Lucknow airport, 70 per cent of the people belong to one caste. Out of 10 people, seven would be from one caste," he alleged.

He further claimed that people from the same caste and even the same families dominated such welcome gatherings, questioning whether adequate representation was being given to deprived communities. Rathore said that while Rahul Gandhi speaks about caste census, protecting the Constitution and the rights of weaker and extremely backward communities, the Uttar Pradesh Congress unit had, in his view, not openly taken up these issues.

“Rahul Gandhi speaks about issues ranging from the caste census and protection of the Constitution to the rights of weaker communities and the most backward classes. But, as far as I can see, the party in Uttar Pradesh has not openly spoken on any of these issues," he said. Asked whether the BJP had better caste representation than the Congress, Rathore agreed with the suggestion.

"Absolutely. Those who want to move forward will have to learn from these things and implement them," he said. Explaining his absence from a recent party meeting in Lucknow, Rathore alleged that senior party leaders had sidelined him despite his efforts to organise programmes across the state.

“I did not attend the Lucknow meeting because the people responsible in the party have sidelined me. After I became an MP, I organised more than 100 major programmes across Uttar Pradesh. Party leaders also participated in them. I did not organise these programmes on my own initiative; they were held on the instructions of the former in-charge, Avinash Pande. Avinash Pande ji had asked us to identify people across Uttar Pradesh and prepare capable candidates who could contest elections. We were working according to his instructions. Now that the new leadership has come in, they have neither understood nor recognised the importance of that work," the Congress leader alleged. He further said that he had been asked not to attend an organisational programme despite being the area's MP.

"I am with the Congress and will remain with the Congress, but only as long as my dignity is protected," Rathore said, adding that he would fight with full strength if anyone attempted to compromise his respect. On the Congress's preparations for the Uttar Pradesh elections, Rathore said the party was working towards contesting more than 200 seats. “We are preparing to contest more than 200 seats, as instructed by our in-charge.”

However, the Samajwadi Party has offered Congress 26 seats to contest in the 2027 Uttar Pradesh polls. He also confirmed that his son Ratnam would contest the elections, but said it was not yet clear whether he would receive a Congress ticket.

"He will definitely contest," Rathore said, adding that if the Congress gave his son a ticket, it would be fine, while the matter would be considered later if it did not. Rathore, however, maintained that he was currently with the Congress and working for the party. (ANI)