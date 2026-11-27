By By Deepika Rathour Chauhan The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is holding a two-day organisational workshop, with national office-bearers and state in-charges participating in discussions aimed at strengthening the party’s organisational structure and taking its activities forward.

BJP office-bearers gathered at the party headquarters and departed for the workshop venue at PUSA, Delhi, on Friday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has arrived for the inaugural session. He is expected to interact with party office-bearers.

The inaugural session is being chaired by BJP National President Nitin Nabin and National General Secretary (Organisation) B. L. Santosh. It will focus on setting the agenda and outlining the objectives of the workshop. The BJP National President is likely to address the participants, sources said. This will be followed by an informal interaction session beginning at around 9 PM, which is expected to continue late into the night.

On the second day, proceedings will begin in the morning, with three sessions scheduled. During these sessions, party office-bearers will be briefed on organisational functioning, strategies and ways to further strengthen the party’s work at various levels. Sources said the workshop will also feature discussions in smaller groups, providing participants an opportunity to deliberate on organisational priorities and future strategies.

The concluding session is scheduled to begin at around 4 PM. The workshop is expected to focus on key organisational priorities and provide direction to party functionaries for strengthening the BJP’s organisational network.

The meeting will be the second interaction between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the party’s national office-bearers since the new team took charge. Earlier, PM Modi met the BJP’s national office-bearers at the party headquarters in New Delhi on August 22, their first meeting since party president Nitin Nabin unveiled his 65-member team on August 17.

“Organisational meetings are all about new ideas and perspectives aimed at strengthening the party and deepening its connect with the people. Great interaction with fellow party colleagues and the new organisational team,” PM Modi wrote on X after the meeting. (ANI)