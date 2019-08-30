Cong MLA Jaykumar Gore resigns from Maha Assembly

Amid talk of his joining the BJP, Congress MLA Jaykumar Gore on Friday submitted his resignation to Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Haribhau Bagade. The MLA, who represented Man-Khatav Assembly segment, had supported BJP candidate Ranjit Singh Naik-Nimbalkar from the Madha Lok Sabha constituency during the April-May general polls. Naik-Nimbalkar went on to win.

Gore is likely to join the BJP on September 1 in the presence of its national president Amit Shah in Solapur. The Maharashtra Assembly polls are due in October.

Earlier, Congress MLAs Radhakrishna Vikhe-Patil and Kalidas Kolambkar had joined the BJP..

