Cong MLA Jaykumar Gore resigns from Maha Assembly

PTI Mumbai
Updated: 30-08-2019 20:51 IST
Amid talk of his joining the BJP, Congress MLA Jaykumar Gore on Friday submitted his resignation to Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Haribhau Bagade. The MLA, who represented Man-Khatav Assembly segment, had supported BJP candidate Ranjit Singh Naik-Nimbalkar from the Madha Lok Sabha constituency during the April-May general polls. Naik-Nimbalkar went on to win.

Gore is likely to join the BJP on September 1 in the presence of its national president Amit Shah in Solapur. The Maharashtra Assembly polls are due in October.

Earlier, Congress MLAs Radhakrishna Vikhe-Patil and Kalidas Kolambkar had joined the BJP..

COUNTRY : India
