Digvijay cries foul , issues clarification on his comments against BJP

Congress leader Digvijay Singh on Sunday cried foul alleging that his statement on "BJP members accepting money from Pakistan intelligence agency ISI" has been misconstrued by the media. The leader in a tweet clarified that he made the statement after Madhya Pradesh police arrested BJP and Bajrang Dal IT cell workers for allegedly accepting money for ISI and espionage.

"Bajrang Dal and Bharatiya Janata Party IT cell officials have been caught taking money from ISI and spying for Pakistan by Madhya Pradesh Police. This was my accusation and I stand by it. Why don't channels ask these questions to Bharatiya Janata Party?" Digvijay Singh tweeted in Hindi. In another tweet, he said, "Some channels are running that I have accused Bharatiya Janata Party that they are taking money from ISI and are spying for Pakistan. It is completely wrong."

On Saturday, the Congress leader, while speaking to reporters in Bhind said, "Bajrang Dal, BJP are taking money from the ISI. Attention should be paid to this. Non-Muslims are spying for Pakistan's ISI more than Muslims. This should be understood." (ANI)

