Highlights: US Senator Bernie Sanders says 'deeply concerned' about situation in Kashmir Houston

US Senator Bernie Sanders says 'deeply concerned' about situation in Kashmir Houston: US Senator and Democratic presidential contender Bernie Sanders told a gathering of Muslims that he was "deeply concerned" about the situation in Kashmir and asked the US government to "speak out boldly" in support of a UN-backed peaceful resolution to resolve the issue. By Seema Hakhu Kachru

Kolkata: Iterating that the Centre must ensure no genuine Indians are left out of the NRC, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday said she was "shocked" to find out that one lakh people of the Gorkha community have been excluded from the list.

BJP, Bajrang Dal taking money from Pak's ISI, claims Digvijaya Bhind (MP): Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh has alleged that the BJP and the Bajrang Dal take money from Pakistan's notorious Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) spy agency, drawing flak from the saffron party which said he has lost credibility by intentionally giving controversial statements.

Pak violates ceasefire along LoC in J-K's Poonch Jammu: Pakistani troops on Sunday resorted to mortar shelling and small arms firing on forward posts and villages along the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.

Nationalism will trump caste arithmetic in Haryana polls, Art 370 issue deciding factor: Khattar Sampla (Rohtak): The overwhelming support for the abrogation of Article 370 has broken all caste barriers in Haryana and the BJP's popularity has soared across all sections ahead of the assembly election, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has said.

Congress leaders should be 'ashamed' of Rahul's comments on Kashmir: Shah Silvassa: Attacking the Congress, Home Minister Amit Shah said on Sunday that it should be "ashamed" that its leader Rahul Gandhi's statement was used by Pakistan in its petition to the UN on Kashmir.

State of economy deeply worrying: Manmohan Singh New Delhi: Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh on Sunday said the state of the economy was "deeply worrying" and urged the government to put aside "vendetta politics" and reach out to sane voices and thinking minds to steer the economy out of this "man-made crisis".

Lt Gen Mukund Naravane takes charge as vice chief of Army New Delhi: Lt Gen Manoj Mukund Naravane on Sunday assumed charge as vice chief of the 1.3 million-strong Army.

Khan who quit Rajiv govt, BJP leaders Koshyari, Tamilisai appointed Governors New Delhi: Prominent Muslim face Arif Mohammed Khan, who quit the Rajiv Gandhi government in protest against the enactment of a law to nullify the Supreme Court verdict in the Shah Bano case, was on Sunday appointed as Governor, along with three BJP leaders.

Finding something good Modi has done is like looking for needle in haystack: Khurshid New Delhi: Finding something good Prime Minister Narendra Modi has done would be like looking for a needle in a haystack, senior Congress leader Salman Khurshid said on Sunday, days after some party leaders called for praising the PM whenever he does good work. By Asim Kamal

Dog on runway aborts flight take-off New Delhi: An AirAsia India flight to Delhi had to abort its take-off on Sunday morning at Goa airport after a dog entered the runway when the plane was readying to depart, said a senior official of Airports Authority of India.

Kapil Mishra claims in HC he was disqualified as he was whistleblower, highlighted Delhi govt corruption New Delhi: Disqualified AAP MLA Kapil Mishra, who recently joined the BJP, has claimed before the Delhi High Court that the action was taken against him as he had highlighted alleged corruption of the chief minister, ministers and functionaries of the city government and the Speaker had "prejudiced and oblique motive".

5 killed, 21 injured in Texas mass shooting: police Houston: At least five persons were killed and 21 others injured when a gunman opened fire at random on Saturday in the second mass shooting in the US state of Texas in a month, police said. By Seema Hakhu Kachru

2 policemen injured in ISIS attack targeting B'desh minister in Dhaka Dhaka: A Bangladesh minister escaped an assassination bid when a blast carried out by the Islamic State militants missed his car and hit his security team, injuring two policemen in Dhaka, a media report said on Sunday.

