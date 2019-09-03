BJP legislature party stages walkout from WB assembly

The BJP legislature party staged a walkout from West Bengal assembly as they were not allowed to hold a discussion on an adjournment motion on "political violence" in the state. BJP MLA Swadhin Sarkar along with BJP legislative party leader Manoj Tigga had brought the adjournment motion.

Although BJP was allowed to read out the motion, Speaker Biman Banerjee did not allow any discussion on it. Following this the BJP legislative party trooped to the well of the house and shouted slogans against the government.

They then staged a walkout from the house for the day. The BJP presentlty has six MLAs in the house, out of whom five were present at the Assembly during the day.

"We wanted a discusssion on the adjournment motion on ongoing political violence in the state - the way a sitting MP, MLAs are being assaulted. It is a matter of great concern for all of us. Democracy is under threat in Bengal," Sarkar said. "But we were not allowed to hold the discussion. Is this the way that an Assembly functions, where democratic voices, opposition voices are silenced in Bengal ? he said.

BJP MP Arjun Singh suffered head injuries on Sunday when police allegedly baton charged him at Kankinara in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district. West Bengal BJP President Dilip Ghosh was allegedly heckled by TMC supporters on Friday during his 'Cha Chakra' programme at Lake Town area in the northern part of the city, a saffron party leader claimed.

TMC MLA from Bongaon Biswajit Das, who had switched over to BJP after the Lok Sabha poll results, was assaulted by alleged TMC activists on Friday in his locality..

