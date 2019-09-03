Guj: BJP to hold workshop for its leaders on Article 370 move

Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat will hold a workshop on Thursday on Article 370 to help party leaders place the contentious issue before the masses effectively. The Centre recently abrogated provisions of Article 370 which gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

The move, however, has met with stiff resistance from opposition parties, and the communication shutdown and heavy presence of security forces in the restive region has been at the centre of an acrimonious debate on various social media platforms. The workshop will be held at the BJP headquarters in Gandhinagar on September for its functionaries in Gujarat, Maharashtra and Goa and union territories of Daman and Diu, and Dadra and Nagar Haveli, said state BJP spokesperson Bharat Pandya.

Apart from Shkekhawat, BJP national spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia will also be part of the workshop, he said. Under its 'Rashtriya Ekta Abhiyan', the BJP has decided to organise public rallies and meetings across the country to make people aware about the importance of Centre's decision to scrap Article 370.

"The workshop is for finalising various programmes of the Rashtriya Ekta Abhiyan. In Gujarat, we will be organising public gatherings, rallies and meeting with intellectuals. We will also distribute literature regarding Article 370 and Kashmir under this drive," said Pandya..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)