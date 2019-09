German Chancellor Angela Merkel said in Beijing on Friday that China's trade problems with the United States affect the whole world and that she hopes they will be over soon.

Merkel made the remarks at the start of talks with Chinese Premier Li Keqiang at Beijing's Great Hall of the People.

