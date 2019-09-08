Last 100 days were defined by change, determination, improvement and good intention: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday asserted that past 100 days of his government were defined by change, determination, improvement, and good intention. While addressing a mega rally in Rohtak marking the culmination of Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar's Jan Ashirwad Yatra, Prime Minister Modi thanked the public for electing BJP on all 10 Lok Sabha seats in the state.

Talking about the first 100 days of his second term, Narendra Modi said that the days were of 'change, determination, improvement and good intention'. "In the past 100 days, all the big decisions we took, their inspiration was derived from 130 crore Indians. It is only through your trust that government was able to take decisions ranging decisions in agriculture to national security," Modi said.

"Be it the matter of Jammu-Kashmir and Ladakh or of the worsening water crisis, 130 crore citizens of India have started looking for new solutions to the problems," he added, Prime Minister Modi also thanked all political parties for their role in the passage of the highest number of bills ever passed in a parliament session.

"The amount of bills passed in the recent parliament session has been unprecedented. Till late night, MPs debated and discussed new laws. Even though this stage is of BJP but I would like to thank all the political parties," he said. Narendra Modi also touched upon various initiatives coined by the government in agriculture sector and announced that in addition to a pension scheme for farmers, the government will soon introduce a pension scheme for medium and small businessmen as well.

Talking about the Jan Ashirwad rally, Prime Minister Modi again thanked the public of Haryana. "Whatever I have asked from Haryana, I have always got more in return and I thank you with all my heart," Modi said.

Thanking people for turning out in huge number, the Prime Minister said, "The Jan Ashirwad Yatra may be ending at Rohtak today but it is clear that which party will be getting the blessing of Haryana's public," Modi. Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar embarked on 'Jan Ashirwad Yatra' on August 18 covering all the 90 assembly constituencies of Haryana ahead of the upcoming assembly polls. (ANI)

