Centre committed towards dignity of deprived sections: Gangwar

Union Labour Minister Santosh Kumar Gangwar on Thursday said the central government's priority is to ensure dignity of the deprived sections of the society. Addressing a public meeting after Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched several schemes here on Thursday, Gangwar said that the Centre has amended labour laws for the benefit of people employed in the unorganised sectors.

"The government is committed to financially strengthen the labour force of the unorganised sector. 'Pradhan Mantri Mandhan Pension Yojana' has been launched today (Thursday) for them," he said. He asserted that since 2014, the central government has been taking initiatives in strengthening every sector of the economy.

Union Minister for Tribal Affairs, Arjun Munda, said that the Centre has stitched the entire country in one thread by revoking Articles 370 and 35A..

