Raju Shetti announces alliance of smaller organisations

Ahead of the Maharashtra Assembly elections, Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghatana (SSS) leader Raju Shetti on Saturday announced a new alliance named `Praja Lokshahi Parishad', comprising several smaller organizations. Shetti, however, described it as an "apolitical" platform.

"To protect the rights of marginalized communities, we have formed this alliance...this is an apolitical platform, which will not contest elections," he said. Some of the member organizations of the grouping may contest elections on their own, he said.

"Communalism has reached a new peak and the government is creating a rift in society. Smaller OBC (Other Backward Class) communities are being intimidated," Shetti, a former BJP ally, said. Political leaders were joining the ruling BJP and Shiv Sena because of greed of power, the farmer leader said.

"In such a situation, it is important to unite all these small like-minded communities together, as together we will make difference in the elections," he added. The SSS will contest the elections, Shetti said, adding that except the BJP and Shiv Sena, he was ready to hold seat-sharing talks with anyone.

The former MP said the new alliance will hold a mega- conference here to chalk out its strategy on September 20. Asked about NCP leader Udayanraje Bhosale joining the BJP, he said when they met last week, he had told the Satara MP that the BJP had changed.

"I told him BJP is no longer a party of Vajpayee and (Gopinath) Munde. It has become a party of (Narendra) Modi- Devendra Fadnavis. I also urged him to consider the risks (in crossing over)," Shetti said. Talking about onion imports, Shetti said there was enough stock in the country and there was no need to import.

About the alleged `Kadaknath poultry scam', Shetti said he had approached the Enforcement Directorate (ED), seeking an inquiry. Two private firms are accused of duping poultry farmers across the state by persuading them to invest money for rearing chickens of Kadaknath variety.

"Around Rs 550 crore of farmers are locked, though on paper it is only Rs 95 crore. ED should find out where exactly the money laundering happened," he said. If the ED did not look into this aspect, he will take out a protest march on the agency's office, Shetti said..

