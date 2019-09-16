'Special gesture' says Modi as Trump confirms participation in Houston's 'Howdy Modi' event

United States President Donald Trump confirming his participation in the 'Howdy, Modi!' diaspora event in Houston later this week is a gesture that signifies the special friendship between India and USA, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday. "A special gesture by @POTUS, signifying the special friendship between India and USA! Delighted that President Donald Trump will join the community programme in Houston on the 22nd. Looking forward to joining the Indian origin community in welcoming him at the programme," PM Modi stated in a tweet.

The Prime Minister's comments came after the White House confirmed that Trump would be making a joint appearance with him at the event, scheduled to be held on September 22 at the NRG Stadium in Houston. "In Houston, President Trump will participate in an event with Prime Minister Narendra Modi of India," read the official statement by the White House which indicated that the event will be providing a great opportunity to emphasize the strong ties between the US and India.

PM Modi further said that the meeting highlights the strength of the relationship and recognition of the contribution of the Indian community to American society and economy. The mega event is believed to be one of the largest events to welcome a foreign head of government ever in the history of the United States.

It will mark the first time that the two leaders would meet outside of either capital Washington DC or New York, where the United Nations is headquartered. Over 50,000 people have already been registered for the event, which will be hosted by the Texas India Forum.

Modi's chemistry with both Trump and former President Barack Obama reflect that the Indian Prime Minister has been able to transcend the political divide in the US. Moreover, the fact that House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer, the second-highest-ranking Democrat, will also address the gathering, further reflects the strong bipartisan support for the relationship between the two countries. (ANI)

Also Read: PM Narendra Modi joins women in segregating plastic from waste at 'Swachhta Hi Seva' program in Mathura

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)