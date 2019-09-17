International Development News
PTI New Delhi
Updated: 17-09-2019 13:23 IST
Sonia Gandhi wishes PM on 69th birthday

Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Tuesday extended her greetings to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his birthday, wishing him a healthy, happy and long life.

Modi turned 69 on Tuesday and was greeted by several top leaders from across the political spectrum.

"Congress President Sonia Gandhi has extended her greetings to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his birthday. She wished him a healthy, happy and long life," a party statement said.

COUNTRY : India
