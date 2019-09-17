Following are the top foreign stories at 2000 hours

FGN24 TRUMP-2NDLD INDOPAK Trump says a 'lot of progress' made in reducing Indo-Pak tensions; to meet Modi & Khan soon

Washington: US President Donald Trump has said that he will soon meet the prime ministers of India and Pakistan, even as he insisted that a "lot of progress" has been made in reducing tension between the countries. By Lalit K Jha

FGN19 US-MODI-LD GATES PM Modi to be honoured by Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation for Swachch Bharat Abhiyan

New York: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be honoured with the prestigious 'Global Goalkeeper Award' next week by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation for his leadership and commitment to improve access to sanitation in India.

FGN5 US-INDIA-TIES Unprecedented gesture by Trump shows he considers Modi his friend and ally

Washington: US President Donald Trump's decision to join Prime Minster Narendra Modi for the mega diaspora event "Howdy, Mody!" in Houston on September 22, suggests that Trump considers Modi to be his friend and ally, a former top Pakistani diplomat said Monday.By Lalit K Jha

FGN48 MALAYSIA-MAHATHIR-2NDLD NAIK Malaysia's Mahathir says Modi didn't ask for Zakir Naik's extradition, India rebuts

Kuala Lumpur/New Delhi: Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad on Tuesday said that his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi did not request the extradition of radical preacher Zakir Naik, but India rebutted, saying the issue did come up when the two leaders met in Russia this month.

FGN13 US-KHANNA-CAUCUS 230 Indian-American organisations urge Congressman Khanna to withdraw from Pakistan Caucus

Washington: A record number of 230 Indian-American organisations in the US have urged Democratic Congressman Ro Khanna to withdraw from the Congressional Caucus on Pakistan, saying it was contrary to both American principles and India's geo-strategic interests. By Lalit K Jha

FGN44 PAK-HINDU-LD GIRL Hindu girl student found dead in dental college hostel room in Pak; family demands probe

Karachi: A Pakistani Hindu dental college student was found dead in mysterious circumstances in her hostel room in Sindh province with a rope tied to her neck, prompting her family to demand a transparent probe, according to media reports on Tuesday.

FGN45 ISRAEL-FACEBOOK-NETANYAHU Facebook suspends Netanyahu’s chatbot for sharing polling information

Jerusalem: Social media giant, Facebook, on Tuesday suspended Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s Facebook chatbot for the second time in less than a week, this time for "violating local laws". By Harinder Mishra

FGN47 AFGHAN-2NDLD BLAST Taliban kill at least 48 in bloody day ahead of Afghan polls

Kabul: Taliban suicide bombers killed at least 48 people and wounded dozens more in two blasts Tuesday -- one at a campaign rally for the president and the other in Kabul -- with the insurgents warning of more violence ahead of elections.(AFP)

FGN32 SAFRICA-SARI-STROLL Sari Stroll highlights South Africa's efforts to stop violence against women

Johannesburg: More than 3,000 sari-clad women joined the annual Sari Stroll on the Durban beachfront to highlight South Africa's efforts to stop violence against women.By Fakir Hassen

