BJP gen secy (org) B L Santosh arrives in Jammu on maiden visit

Newly appointed BJP general secretary (organisation) B L Santosh arrived in Jammu on Wednesday on his maiden visit to the state after assuming the charge in July and reviewed the organisational affairs of the party's state unit. Santosh held a meeting with senior party leaders at the BJP headquarters here, in which organizational elections were discussed, sources said.

BJP state president Ravinder Raina, senior leaders Nirmal Singh, Ashok Khajuria, mayor Chander Mohan Gupta, MPs Shamsher Singh Manhas and Jugal Kishore Sharma, J&K general secretary (organisation) Ashok Koul and deputy mayor Poornima Sharma were present in the meeting. Addressing the leaders, Santosh lauded the role of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah for abrogation of Article 370 provisions that gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

He said blunders committed by the successive Congress governments are being rectified by the Modi government. Santosh also reviewed the ongoing organisational elections in the state and asked the party leaders to complete the process in time.

