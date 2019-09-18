Sena-BJP alliance will happen: Gadkari Nagpur, Sep 18 (PTI)Union minister Nitin Gadkari on Wednesday expressed confidence that the BJP and Shiv Sena will seal an alliance for the coming Maharashtra assembly elections. A mutually agreeable seat-sharing formula for upcoming polls is still eluding the ruling BJP and Shiv Sena.

Addressing BJP workers at `Vidarbha Vijay Sankalp' meet here, Gadkari said, "Workers should resolve to stand behind the party and its ideology. They should stand behind the candidates selected by the party. "I feel BJP and Shiv Sena alliance will take place," he added.

BJP workers should work to win all the seats in Vidarbha and bring the Devendra Fadnavis-led government back to power with more seats than the last time, Gadkari said. He reminded the gathering of sacrifices made by Jan Sangh members during the Emergency.

"Our party did not begin its journey with the sole purpose of coming to power....We want to change government, society and to keep democracy alive," he said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)