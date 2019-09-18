International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

Trump says has not spoken with Israel's Netanyahu, 'we'll see what happens'

Reuters Washington DC
Updated: 18-09-2019 23:24 IST
Trump says has not spoken with Israel's Netanyahu, 'we'll see what happens'

US President Donald Trump (File photo) Image Credit: ANI

President Donald Trump told reporters on Wednesday that he has not spoken with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu about an election he described as close, adding "we'll see what happens."

Netanyahu failed to win a ruling majority in an election where he highlighted close ties with Trump while campaigning, according to almost complete results published on Wednesday. Netanyahu has canceled his annual speech at the U.N. General Assembly next week that might have provided an opportunity for the two leaders to meet.

Also Read: Delighted that US President Donald Trump will join community program at Houston on Sept 22, says Prime Minister Narendra Modi

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : United States
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019