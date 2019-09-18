Trump says has not spoken with Israel's Netanyahu, 'we'll see what happens'

President Donald Trump told reporters on Wednesday that he has not spoken with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu about an election he described as close, adding "we'll see what happens."

Netanyahu failed to win a ruling majority in an election where he highlighted close ties with Trump while campaigning, according to almost complete results published on Wednesday. Netanyahu has canceled his annual speech at the U.N. General Assembly next week that might have provided an opportunity for the two leaders to meet.

