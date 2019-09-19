Will create new paradise in Kashmir: Modi

Blaming the Congress for the plight of Kashmiris for decades, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday called for making efforts to create a "new paradise" in the valley. Launching the BJP's poll campaign for the next month's Maharashtra Assembly elections, Modi also said that a lot of efforts are being made from across the border to foment violence in Jammu and Kashmir.

"We have to create a new paradise (in Kashmir)... hug each Kashmiri," he said. "Cattle don't vote," Modi said on criticism that his government's programme to vaccinate 50 crore livestock is a political move.

The national animal disease control programme is aimed at eradicating foot and mouth disease and brucellosis in livestock and vaccinating over 50 crore livestock, including cattle, buffalo, sheep, goats and pigs against foot and mouth disease..

