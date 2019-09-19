Hope PM respects Supreme Court ruling on Ram temple: NCP

Latching onto Prime Minister Narendra Modi's remark that "some loudmouths" should have faith in the Supreme Court over the Ram temple issue, the NCP on Thursday hoped he will stick to his words and respect verdict the court will deliver on the sensitive matter. NCP chief spokesperson Nawab Malik said his party has always been of the view that the apex court's verdict in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute matter should be respected and accepted by all.

Addressing a rally in Nashik, around 200km from here, on Thursday, Modi, without naming BJP's ally, the Shiv Sena, said the court is hearing the temple case and asked "some loudmouths" to refrain from making statements on the issue. "I am amazed at the 'bayan bahadurs and badbole' (loudmouths) on the Ram Mandir issue. Everyone in the country respects the Supreme Court. The apex court is hearing the case. I want to tell these people with folded hands to have faith in the judicial system," the prime minister said.

Reacting to the PM's remarks, Malik said, "We are also saying that the SC's decision should be respected and accepted. Hope the prime minister will stick to his words and implement and respect the decision the Supreme Court will give." Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray on Monday demanded that the Centre take a "courageous decision" to bring in a law to build a Ram temple at the disputed site in Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh. The SC on Wednesday said parties to the Ayodhya land dispute case can amicably resolve the matter through mediation if they want to and added it wants day-to-day hearings in the case to be concluded by October 18..

