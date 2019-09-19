VBA-AIMIM alliance talks can resume: Jaleel

Alliance talks between Prakash Ambedkar-led Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) and the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen for Maharashtra Assembly polls can start afresh, AIMIM MP Imtiyaz Jaleel said here. Ambedkar needs to make only a phone call to AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi for the talks to restart, Jaleel, who heads the party's state unit, said on Thursday.

"Though I announced the decision to discontinue the alliance, I declared it after a thorough discussion with Owaisi. As elections (dates) are about to be declared, talks for alliance can have a fresh start," the Aurangabad MP told reporters. "If Prakash Ambedkar does not want to negotiate with me, I request him to state the reason. If I have made a mistake, I will apologize publicly. AIMIM workers want the alliance," Jaleel said.

If the alliance worked out, it would jeopardize the prospects of candidates of four major parties in the state -- BJP, Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress -- in several assembly seats, he claimed. Last week, Jaleel had called off alliance talks, citing a deadlock over seat-sharing.

The VBA-AIMIM alliance is said to have ensured defeat of at least nine candidates of the Congress and NCP in the Lok Sabha polls by taking away Dalit and Muslim votes..

