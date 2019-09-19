Following are the top foreign stories at 2000 hours

FGN36 TRUMP-LD HOWDYMODI Trump hints at some announcement at 'Howdy Modi!' event in Houston

Washington: US President Donald Trump has said that he may make an announcement at the mega "Howdy Modi! event in Houston on Sunday when he would join Prime Minister Narendra Modi in addressing the 50,000-strong Indian diaspora.By Lalit K Jha

FGN27 NASA-LD CHANDRAYAAN-IMAGES NASA captures images of Chandrayaan-2's Moon landing site: Report

Houston: As the deadline to re-establish communication with Chandrayaan 2's Vikram lander nears, NASA's Moon orbiter has captured images of the lunar region where the Indian mission made an unsuccessful attempt to soft land, according to a media report that quoted a project scientist of the US space agency.

FGN37 ISRAEL-4THLD ELECTION Netanyahu's rival Gantz says he should be PM in unity government

Jerusalem: Benjamin Netanyahu's main challenger Benny Gantz on Thursday presented himself as the next prime minister, hours after the embattled Israeli premier urged the Blue and White leader to join him in forming a unity government to avoid a third election. By Harinder Mishra

FGN21 UK-2NDLD NIRAV Nirav Modi remanded until Oct 17, UK extradition trial planned for May 2020

London: Fugitive diamond merchant Nirav Modi, wanted in India in connection with the nearly USD 2 billion PNB fraud and money laundering case, was on Thursday further remanded to judicial custody until October 17 by a UK court which said it was working towards his extradition trial hearing in May next year. By Aditi Khanna

FGN19 PAK-IMRAN-SAUDI Pak PM leaves for Saudi to discuss Kashmir, bilateral issues: FO

Islamabad: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday left on a two-day visit to Saudi Arabia to discuss bilateral and regional matters, including the Kashmir issue, with the Kingdom's leadership. By Sajjad Hussain

FGN39 PAK-HINDU-CLASSMATES Pak police detains two classmates in Hindu dental student's mysterious death

Karachi: Two classmates of a Hindu dental student have been detained by the police in Pakistan's Sindh province after she was found dead in her hostel room, a media report said on Thursday.

FGN47 SAUDI-LDALL IRAN Pompeo favours 'peaceful resolution' to crisis after Saudi attack

Abu Dhabi: US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo Thursday said he preferred a "peaceful resolution" to a crisis sparked by attacks on Saudi oil infrastructure, as Iran warned against "all-out war".(AFP)

FGN42 LDALL AFGHAN Taliban car bomb flattens hospital as Afghan violence surges ahead of vote

Kabul:War-weary Afghanistan was hit with its third straight day of bloody carnage Thursday, as a Taliban car bomb flattened a hospital and killed 20 people in the south, while nine others died in a drone strike in the east. (AFP) RUP

