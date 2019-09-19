AAP to observe 'dhoka diwas' to tell people about BJP's 'false' promises

The AAP said it will observe 'dhoka diwas' on Saturday to tell people living in unauthorised colonies that the BJP is "cheating" them by making "false" promises to regularise them. The move came a day after Delhi BJP president Manoj Tiwari said the party will ensure regularisation of all the unauthorised colonies in the city within six months.

AAP spokesperson Saurabh Bhardwaj said on Thursday, "We will mark 'dhoka diwas' a day ahead of the BJP's drive to conduct a survey to take feedback of the residents of unauthorised colonies in the city. We will tell people the reality so that next day they can ask the questions to (Manoj) Tiwari." Atishi, national spokesperson of the Aam Aadmi Party, said this time the BJP has started showing an "unrealistic dream" to the people living in unauthorised colonies by saying that it will regularise the colonies within six months.

"In the next six months, the election of Delhi Vidhan sabha will be over and the BJP will not do anything for the residents of the unauthorised colonies," she claimed. "Today we are here to ask some questions to Tiwari and our first question would be, has the BJP become like the Congress party? We are raising this question because earlier before every election the Congress party used to go to the unauthorised colonies and say that if they are voted to power then the party will regularise the colonies. But in reality, till today nothing like that has happened," Atishi added.

On Wednesday, Tiwari said the BJP central leadership has directed its Delhi unit leaders to conduct a survey to take feedback of the residents of unauthorised colonies regarding the issue. Reacting to the Delhi BJP president's remarks, Atishi said Cabinet Minister Hardeep Singh Puri in a press conference on July 23 promised that the unauthorised colonies will be regularised within a month but nothing has been done yet.

"Puri also claimed that a draft cabinet note on the matter is ready and the draft has been sent to all the stakeholders of Delhi, including the L-G and the Delhi government. He also said that the final decision of the regularisation of colonies will be passed in the Cabinet within a month," she said. "Therefore, our question to Tiwari is that does he not want to keep the promise made by his own party-led government at the Centre and has he accepted the fact that the BJP will not keep the promise?" she added.

