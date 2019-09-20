Trump, Facebook CEO Zuckerberg had 'good, constructive' meeting -Facebook

U.S. President Donald Trump and Facebook Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg had a "good, constructive" meeting at the White House on Thursday, the social media company said in a statement.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

"Mark is in Washington, D.C., meeting with policymakers to hear their concerns and talk about future internet regulation. He also had a good, constructive meeting with President Trump at the White House today," Facebook said in a statement.

Also Read: Delighted that US President Donald Trump will join community program at Houston on Sept 22, says Prime Minister Narendra Modi

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)