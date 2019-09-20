DIARY-Political and General News Events from Sept. 20

For other diaries, please see:

------------------------------------------------------------------- This Diary is filed daily. Indicates new events ------------------------------------------------------------------- FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 20 ** BANGKOK, SINGAPORE – Malaysia Economic Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Azmin Ali will visit Thailand and Singapore (to Sep 22). ** ORENBURG, Kazakhstan – Russian President Vladimir Putin has arrived in the Orenburg region, where he will watch the active phase of the Center 2019 strategic exercise and hold a bilateral meeting with Kyrgyz President Sooronbai Jeenbekov. ** LONDON, United Kingdom - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson meets with Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani in Downing Street. ** BRUSSELS - European Union's chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier and Britain's Brexit Secretary Stephen Barclay meet in Brussels - 0900 GMT.

VIENNA - 63rd IAEA General Conference (to Sept. 20) BEIJING - Maldivian Foreign Minister Abdulla Shahid will pay an official visit to China at the invitation of Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi (to Sept. 21) TOKYO - New Zealand prime minister Jacinda Ardern visits Japan. Ardern is planned to meet Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. (to Sep 21). RIYADH – Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, accompanied by Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, will visit Saudi Arabia (to Sept. 20). DELHI – President of Mongolia Khaltmaagiin Battulga will pay a state visit India (to Sept 23). BEIJING – Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi will pay an official visit to China (to Sept. 23) CHISINAU – Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Kozak visits Moldova and plans to meet Moldovan President Igor Dodon and Prime Minister Maia Sandu. (to Sept. 21) TASHKENT - Energy ministers from 11 countries - Afghanistan, Azerbaijan, China, Georgia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Mongolia, Pakistan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan - meet in Tashkent.

PARIS - French European Affairs Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian meets EU Economics Commissioner Pierre Moscovici - 0630 GMT MEXICO - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador scheduled to meet Guatemalan President-elect Alejandro Giammattei in the city of Merida on Friday.

BEIJING - Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi meets Maldives Foreign Minister Abdulla Shahid at Diaoyutai state guesthouse in Beijing - 0930 GMT. PARIS - Lebanese Prime Minister Saad al-Hariri to meet French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris. WASHINGTON DC - U.S. President Donald Trump hosts Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison at the White House for an official visit and state dinner. - - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 21 WASHINGTON – Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit the US (to Sep 27).

MUNICH – 186th Munich Oktoberfest (to Oct. 6). - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 22

HOUSTON, TX - Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivers remarks to the Indian community at an event in Houston, Texas - 1500 GMT. NEW YORK - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan visits New York for the UN General Assembly and plans to hold talks with U.S. President Donald Trump on Syria and other issues including weapons purchases (to Sept. 25).

NEW YORK - French President Emmanuel Macron to host One Planet Summit in New York ahead of the annual gathering of world leaders at the United Nations. HELSINKI - Informal meeting of agriculture ministers (to Sept. 24). - - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 23 ** WASHINGTON DC - Polish President Andrzej Duda meets U.S. President Donald Trump at the White House. Duda is traveling to the U.S. to take part in a UN climate summit held in New York. ** BERLIN - German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas and European Union Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier speak to reporters after their meeting in Berlin - 1210 GMT. ** CHICAGO, United States - Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison speaks at The Chicago Council on Global Affairs - 1400 GMT.

NEW YORK CITY - French President Emmanuel Macron briefs reporters on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly General Debate - 1600 GMT. New York - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan visits New York for the UN General Assembly and plans to hold talks with U.S. President Donald Trump on Syria and other issues including weapons purchases. CAPE TOWN, LILONGWE - Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, will tour southern Africa from the Sept. 23 to Oct. 2 and will stop in South Africa, Malawi, Botswana, and Angola. (to Oct 02) WASHINGTON D.C. - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will visit the United States to take part in the UN General Assembly.

- - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 24

BISSAU - Guinea-Bissau marks 46th anniversary of Independence from Portugal. NEW YORK CITY, NY - World leaders arrive for UNGA General Debate. Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, U.S. President Donald Trump, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan, South Korean President Moon Jae-in, Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador and French President Emmanuel Macron are expected to speak in the morning session - 1200 GMT. - - - - - - - - -

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 26. Nur-Sultan – OPEC Secretary-General Mohammed Barkindo will take part in the 12th Kazenergy Forum in Nur-Sultan. - - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 28 GLOBAL - World Rabies Day. KABUL - Presidential election.

- - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 29 LILONGWE – Britain's Prince Harry arrives in Malawi and meets with Malawian President Peter Mutharika.

VIENNA - Austrian National Council election. BERLIN – BMW Berlin Marathon. - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 2 WASHINGTON, D.C - U.S. President Donald Trump meets with Finland President Sauli Niinistö at the White House.

JOHANNESBURG, South Africa - Britain's Prince Harry and his wife Meghan meets with South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa and business communities before departing for London. - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, OCTOBER 03 DELHI – Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is scheduled to visit the India (to Oct. 6). - - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, OCTOBER 5 ABU DHABI - Election for Emirati Federal National Council. - - - - - - - - -

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 6 LISBON - Election for Portuguese Assembly of the Republic. TUNIS - Election for Tunisian Constituent Assembly. - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, OCTOBER 7

BAGHDAD - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov visits Iraq (to Oct.08). LUXEMBOURG - EU Justice and Home Affairs Council meeting (to Oct. 8) - - - - - - - - -

TUESDAY, OCTOBER 8 NUR-SULTAN – Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will visit Kazakhstan & hold talks with his Kazakh colleague Beibut Atamkulov. (to Oct-9) - - - - - - - - -

WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 9 LUXEMBOURG - Eurogroup meeting. - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, OCTOBER 10

RIYADH - Russian President Vladimir Putin visits Saudi Arabia. REYKJAVIK - U.S. Energy Secretary Perry to speak at Arctic Circle Assembly in Reykjavik (to Oct. 13). ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan – The CIS Council of Foreign Ministers will meet in Ashgabat.

LUXEMBOURG - EU Economic and Financial Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, OCTOMBER 11

STRBSKE PLESO, Slovakia - Slovakian Prime Minister Peter Pellegrini, Slovakian central bank governor and member of the ECB governing council Peter Kazimir, President of the European Council Donald Tusk, Vice-President of the European Commission for the Euro and Social Dialogue Valdis Dombrovskis, European Investment Bank Vice-President Vazil Hudak will speak at the annual Tatra Summit conference (to Oct. 13). - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, OCTOBER 13 WARSAW - Election for Polish Sejm. - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, OCTOBER 14 LUXEMBOURG - EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting

SANTIAGO – APEC finance ministers' meeting (to Oct. 15). - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, OCTOBER 15 LUXEMBOURG - EU General Affairs Council (Art. 50) meeting

MAPUTO - Election for President. MAPUTO - Election for Mozambican Assembly. - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, OCTOBER 17 BRUSSELS - EU European Council meeting (to Oct. 18)

- - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, OCTOBER 20 Bolivia - Bolivian Chamber of Senators election Bolivia - Bolivian Chamber of Deputies election Bolivia – President election BERN - Referendum election. BERN - Election for Swiss National Council. - - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, OCTOMBER 21 OTTAWA - Election for Canadian House of Commons. - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, OCTOBER 24

SOCHI - Russia hosts Russia-Africa summit co-chaired by President Vladimir Putin and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi. - - - - - - - - -

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 27 BANGKOK - Leaders from Southeast and East Asian nations gather in Bangkok to attend the 35th ASEAN Summit and Related Summits before handing over the chairmanship to Vietnam. BUENOS AIRES - Election for Argentinian Chamber of Deputies. BUENOS AIRES - Election for Argentinian Senate. BUENOS AIRES - Election for President. PORT-AU-PRINCE - Election for Haitian Senate. PORT-AU-PRINCE - Election for Haitian Chamber of Deputies. - - - - - - - - -

TUESDAY, OCTOBER 29 GREECE - European and Arab officials meet in Athens to discuss issues ranging from climate change to migration and sustainable development. (to Oct 30). - - - - - - - - -

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 31 LONDON - UK Speaker of the House John Bercow will step down on 31-Oct-2019. - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY NOVEMBER 20 BANGKOK – Pope Francis will visit Thailand (to Nov. 23) - - - - - - - - -

SUNDAY NOVEMBER 23 TOKYO – Pope Francis will visit Japan, during which time he will go to Hiroshima and Nagasaki as well as Tokyo (to Nov 26). - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - NOTE: The inclusion of diary items does not necessarily mean that Reuters will file a story based on the event.

