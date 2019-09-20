Fadnavis ignored important issues during poll yatra: Shetti

Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghatana leader Raju Shetti on Friday hit out at Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis for not speaking on important issues like economic slowdown and floods during his Mahajanadesh Yatra. Shetti also said he had not decided on contesting the forthcoming Assembly polls but said he would do so if senior BJP leader Chandrakant Patil contested from a rural constituency.

Fadnavis spoke on a lot of topics but stayed silent on the economic slowdown, Jalyukt Shivar, floods, pending dues of sugarcane farmers and import of onions from Pakistan, Shetti said. The BJP is diverting from main issues and focusing on nationalism as part of its Assembly poll campaign, Shetti contended.

He said Fadnavis was overseeing "mega Bharti" (induction of opposition leaders) in the BJP but had failed to carry out a "mega Bharti" (recruitment) in government jobs. Speaking on an alliance with the Congress-NCP for the Assembly polls, he said, "All the smaller parties have given a list of 60 seats. We want to ensure there is no division of votes (in favor of ruling BJP)," he said.

"I have not decided on contesting but if Chandrakant Patil stands from a rural constituency, then I will fight him," he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)