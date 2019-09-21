BJP plans awareness meets on scrapping Article 370: Muralidhar

BJP National Secretary P Muralidhar Rao on Saturday justified the Centre's move to remove Jammu and Kashmir's special status under Article 370 of the Constitution, saying "the people of Kashmir are entitled to live like people of any other state in the country." The party would enlighten the people and create awareness about the reasons for scrapping Art 370 of the Constitution, he told reporters here. Rao said about 400 meetings would be organised throughout the country to create awareness on the Central government's move on Jammu & Kashmir.

The party's plan is to meet around 2,000 personalities in various fields shortly, which include academicians, entrepreneurs, doctors, and leaders of political parties to brief them about the government's decision, he said. The BJP leader took a dig at the Congress and the DMK for opposing the move, saying, "I wonder if they did not want Kashmir people and the state to develop like other states." The BJP would decide about contesting the by-polls to the Nanguneri and Vikravandi Assembly constituencies, he said.

