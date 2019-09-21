BJP-Sena alliance will win 240-250 Maha seats: Athawale

The ruling alliance in Maharashtra, comprising the BJP, Shiv Sena and several smaller parties, will win 240-250 seats in the Assembly polls scheduled for October 21, Union minister Ramdas Athawale said on Saturday. The Maharashtra Assembly has 288 seats.

Athawale, whose RPI(A) is part of National Democratic Alliance, also said the BJP and Shiv Sena should ignore small issues and discuss seat-sharing based on their strengths and contest together. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray have already announced that the two parties will contest the polls jointly.

"The allies are to get 18 seats in the Maha Yuti (grand alliance). Of these, 10 will be contested by the RPI (A). I will speak to Fadnavis and Thackeray to see it is seat-sharing among BJP, Shiv Sena and allies. We will win 240 to 250 seats," Athawale said in a statement. He also demanded that RPI be given one cabinet berth and a minister of state post in the next Maharashtra government.

Votes will be counted on October 24...

