Nadda, Karnataka BJP leaders discuss about bypolls

BJP Working President J P Nadda on Sunday held discussions with senior party leaders in Karnataka on the coming byelections to 15 assembly constituencies, necessitated by the disqualification of rebel Congress and JDS MLAs. BJP state president Nalin Kumar Kateel and Revenue Minister R Ashoka were among those present at the informal meeting here, a day after the Election Commission announced that the bypolls would be held on October 24.

I had a discussion with J P Nadda on how to go about the by-elections and draw a strategy. Kateel was also present, Ashoka told reporters in Kolar later. Reacting to the byelection schedule, the former legislators have said they would seek a stay on the election process on Monday when the Supreme Court takes up their petitions challenging their disqualification.

While 17 MLAs had been disqualified by then assembly Speaker K R Ramesh Kumar in July last year under the anti-defection law, bypolls have not been notified for two constituencies -- Maski and Rajarajeshwari Nagar -- in view of pending election petitions related to them. Kumar had disqualified them treating their resignations, as anti-party activity. Following their rebellion, the Congress-JD(S) coalition government headed by H D Kumaraswamy collapsed in July, paving the way for installation of the BJP government led by Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa.

The bypoll announcement has made the disqualified MLAs jittery and they are hoping for an interim stay by the apex court that would help them contest the elections. However, asked whether they were worried as the polling dates had been announced ahead of their case coming before the Supreme Court, disqualified MLA S T Somashekar had on Saturday replied in the negative.

"Our advocates will try to get a stay on Monday. We will contest as candidates," he had said, but did not specify if they would seek election on BJP ticket. In this backdrop, the meeting of BJP leaders' meeting took stock of the situation.

Nadda was here to attend a series of events, including a meet on One Nation, One Constitution. Ashoka said the BJP was also waiting for the outcome of court proceedings on Monday, adding the entire election scenario depended on the court outcome.

There are many who have sacrificed to bring the BJP government in Karnataka. So, it is in our notice. Tomorrows hearing is significant. We are waiting for it, Ashoka said, replying to a question. Expressing confidence about the partys victory, he said BJP would win all the 15 seats.

He ridiculed former chief minister Siddaramaiahs claim that Congress will win all the 15 seats. The Congress is such a divided house. There is no order in the party, he said.PTI GMS VS VS.

