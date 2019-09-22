International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

Israeli Arab parties back Gantz for PM in break with precedent

PTI Jerusalem
Updated: 22-09-2019 21:35 IST
Israeli Arab parties back Gantz for PM in break with precedent

Image Credit: IANS

Israeli Arab political parties are backing ex-military chief Benny Gantz as the country's next prime minister in a break with precedent, they announced Sunday. The mainly Arab Joint List alliance made the announcement at roughly the same time as its leader, Ayman Odeh, published an opinion piece on the New York Times website speaking of the move.

It was the first such endorsement by Arab parties since 1992.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : Israel
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019